The "Super Fluffy" Slippers Loved by 28,000+ Shoppers Are Up to 53% Off Right Now

Shop the supportive slides while they're marked down at Amazon.

Published on November 10, 2022

Slippers
Photo:

Getty Images

Summer ended and you packed away your sundresses, shorts, and swimwear, but the slippers that got you through each sweltering night still remain. Trigger warning: Foot sweat. Months of 90-degree weather and dirty city streets wreak havoc on sandal-clad feet. It would come as no surprise if your feet found their way back into your favorite fuzzy slippers after those long, summer days — and while it might be autumn now, pieces of summer remain on the insole of that shoe. All of this to say: It’s time to upgrade your house shoes. Luckily, one shopper-loved slipper is currently on sale at Amazon.

Jessica Simpson’s Faux Fur House Slippers, which include a memory foam cushion and anti-slip sole, are now up to 53 percent off in select sizes and colors. The faux fur lining makes them ultra plush and comfy, while the memory foam offers an extra bit of support. Plus, these slippers are available in 13 colors, including a classic tan and playful lilac. And while prices starting at $14 might be all you need to add a pair to your cart, these also happen to be customer-loved, with over 28,000 five-star ratings.

Jessica Simpson Women's Comfy Faux Fur House Slipper Scuff Memory Foam Slip on

Amazon

Shop now: From $14 (Originally $29); amazon.com

For lots of shoppers, these slippers have quickly become a staple — and for many, a repurchase — with one writing, “I’ve bought over five pairs and they’ve all been great…They’re my go-to house shoe,” adding that these slippers “make great gifts for holidays [and] birthdays.” Another customer, who is currently on their second pair, describes the shoe as “super fluffy and supportive,” writing that “if you are looking for something cute to keep your feet warm, these are great.” 

One shopper even compared the faux-fur lined slippers to a celebrity-favorite shoe, writing that these “feel like Uggs,” noting the “great quality” and “good support,” while another called this their “best purchase in a long time.”

Make it your best purchase by adding these on-sale Jessica Simpson slippers to your Amazon cart today, with prices starting at just $14.

