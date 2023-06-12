Jessica Simpson Shared the Sweetest Selfie With Her Look-Alike Daughter Birdie

Jessica Simpson's 4-year-old daughter Birdie is growing up to be a literal mini-me of her famous mom. On Sunday, the fashion designer shared the sweetest carousel of photos to Instagram. In the first snap, her youngest child posed and beamed next to their family dog, Dixie.

The little girl had her mother's signature blonde hair, which she wore in pigtails adorned with multi-colored flower hair clips. She wore a pink dress with a matching blush, purple, and turquoise skirt, and she also added a beaded necklace. In the next slide, Simpson smiled alongside her daughter for a selfie, showing off the uncanny resemblance. The author pulled half of her hair into a claw clip and appeared to go makeup-free while wearing a charcoal hoodie. Birdie continued to hold onto the pup, whose head just barely made it into the frame.

"My sugar cookies 🤍," Simpson captioned the post.

Simpson shares Birdie, along with her two other kids, Ace Knute and Maxwell Drew, with her husband Eric Johnson. The star has previously stated that her children were her main inspiration for becoming sober. "I was at a place where I was literally spiraling with the alcohol and I was missing out on moments with my children, and then they were seeing me and they were very confused," she said during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "I just wanted to be present and have clarity and be a good role model for my children."

Last month, Simpson shared the most hilarious and relatable family photo that captured her and her husband sitting at a dining room table with their kids in front of a birthday cake. While everyone else in the family put a smile on their face for the camera, Birdie cried while simultaneously holding onto a piece of the cake.

Jessica Simpson/Instagram

"Can’t win them all 😜," she joked in the caption.