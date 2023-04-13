Jessica Simpson's One-Shoulder Leather Gown Featured a Surprisingly Practical Detail

The singer's NYC wardrobe is all hits, no misses.

Published on April 13, 2023
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson can't stop, won't stop with the style serves in New York City. Touching down in Manhattan earlier this week, the singer stepped off the plane in a cozy Kelly green cardigan-slash-jacket, black leather lace-up pants, and super-tall Versace platform boots — and since then, it's been a nonstop parade of very good looks. 

On Wednesday, Jessica showed off her fashion prowess once again with not one, but three outfit changes throughout the day. She showed off her first look — a brown corseted minidress that was paired with a Y2K gold Louis Vuitton bag — on Instagram, before she was spotted leaving her hotel in a black leather one-shoulder gown. Her floor-sweeping dress featured a fitted bodice that flowed into a A-line pleated skirt with hidden pockets. She accessorized with layers of diamond necklaces, a black-and-white striped clutch, and loads of gold jewelry — including a delicate hand-chain bracelet and ring combo and massive mirrored earrings.  

Jessica Simpson

Getty

Simpson's signature long blonde hair was worn down in bombshell waves with a middle part, and she completed her glam with feathery lashes, highlighted cheek bones, and a generous swipe of lipgloss. 

Later that same evening, Jessica debuted a third outfit, which included a buttercup-colored minidress with multiple midriff cutouts, as well as an oversized keyhole opening at the chest that revealed a coordinating yellow bra underneath. The itty-bitty dress had long sleeves and all-over ruching, and was paired with gold croc-embossed platform heels and a matching rhinestone purse. 

