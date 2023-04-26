Jessica Simpson’s Internet-Breaking Selfie Featured a Neon Green Bikini and Sky-High Platform Heels

The summer uniform on repeat.

Published on April 26, 2023 @ 11:06AM
Jessica Simpson
Photo:

Gotham/GC Images

Thanks to Hailey Bieber’s string bikini and highlighter orange bucket hat pairing and Kourtney Kardashian’s vibrant lime green bikini and matching ‘90s headband, your 2023 swimsuit mood boards should be chock-full of neon colors. And Jessica Simpson's recent selfie is doubling down on this summer's hottest swimsuit trend.

Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson/IG

On Tuesday, the singer shared a bikini-clad mirror selfie on Instagram wearing nothing but a teeny-tiny swimsuit. Supporting her close friend’s business empire, Kim Kardashian, she posed in a neon green two-piece suit by SKIMS, consisting of a triangle string top, matching high-cut bottoms, and a sarong that she held in her hand. She paired the bright bikini with platform highlighter pink sandals from her very own fashion line, Jessica Simpson Collection.

She captioned the post, “SKIMS Swim + @Jessicasimpsonstyle Shoes = Neon Energy.”

Earlier this month, the singer’s NYC wardrobe was all hits and no misses, churning out one very good look after another. Touching down in the Big Apple, she sported a relaxed Kelly green cardigan, black leather lace-up pants, and sky-high Versace platform boots. She followed up with a floor-sweeping leather one-shoulder gown with an A-line pleated skirt and hidden pockets. 

Jessica Simpson

MEGA/GC Images

She also debuted a buttercup-colored, ruched minidress with multiple midriff cutouts and super-tall retro gold heels. And it didn't end there, she ushered in the gothcore vibes by stepping out in a black fitted long-sleeve sweater littered with tiny cutouts. She teamed the top with a pair of matching wide-leg trousers with laser-like slashes and Versace platform boots.

