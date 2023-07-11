Jessica Simpson Blessed Us With A Fresh-Faced Selfie For Her Birthday

In a world filled with so many photo edits, filters, and beauty TikToks, Jessica Simpson is embracing her natural beauty on social media. On Monday, the author and fashion designer celebrated her 43rd birthday with a bare-faced selfie showing off her flawless complexion and long lashes. She wore what appears to be a red robe accessorized with a gold necklace and hoop earrings, and her famous blonde hair was pulled off her face and affixed in a low bun.

She humble bragged about her ageless appearance in the caption of the post (as she should) writing, "43 makeup free (kinda. Ha. I did curl my lashes) 🦀♋️🤍🤍🤍." She also posted the snap to Twitter with the same caption.

Some of Simpson's famous friends left words of support in her comments section. Tommy Dorfman wrote, "hi queen," while nail artist to the stars Chaun Legend said, "U look beautiful! Happiest Birthday to u Jess! Same bday as my lil nephew 😍 #cancergang." Fellow '90s and early 2000s pop star Kelly Rowland left a "HAPPY BORNDAY JESSICA!" comment, and her younger sister Ashlee also wished her sibling a happy birthday with a sweet message. "Happy Birthday my beautiful sister love you so very much ❤️," she wrote.

Getty Images. Getty Images

While reminiscing about the early days of fame and her reality TV show Newlyweds (which she starred in alongside her husband at the time, Nick Lachey) in an interview with Bustle, Simpson said that she still believes she's the same person fans saw on their TVs.

"My power is in my vulnerability ... I’m still that person," she explained. When asked about TikTok's discovery of the series and their criticism of Lachey's behavior during their marriage, she slyly responded, "It's amazing what publicity can do."