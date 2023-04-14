Jessica Simpson Stepped Out in a Gothcore Two-Piece Set Littered With Tiny Cutouts

Jessica Simpson just confirmed the cutout trend isn't going anywhere anytime soon — in fact, it's only gaining more momentum.

On Thursday, the singer was spotted exiting her hotel in New York City in a look that included so many slashes, slits, rips — all of the above. Wearing a fitted, black long-sleeve sweater littered with tiny cutouts from top to bottom, front and back, she teamed the top with a pair of matching wide-leg trousers with laser-like slashes descending down to her Versace platform boots. Taking the gothcore aesthetic up a notch, Jessica accessorized with long, layered chain necklaces, a studded wrist cuff, silver hoops, black sunglasses, and a smattering of rings.

Beauty-wise, Jessica’s dusty blonde hair was styled down in soft waves with a middle part. She kept her glam simple with rosy cheeks and glossy nude lips.

Keeping the cutout trend alive and well, the singer was spotted in New York City just a day earlier, wearing a bold, ruched pastel yellow long-sleeve minidress with a chic mock neckline and massive cutouts in the middle of her chest and abdomen. Jessica topped off the glamorous number with retro sky-high gold platform heels with crisscrossing straps and an eye-catching gold rhinestone purse.

But the looks didn't end there. That same day, she also sported a one-shoulder black latex Maria Lucia Hohan gown featuring a fitted bodice that flowed into an A-line pleated skirt with hidden pockets. Before hitting the streets of NYC, she posted to her Instagram, capturing the elegance of the floor-sweeping dress while quoting Bob Dylan, "Whatever colors you have in your mind, I’ll show them to you and you’ll see them shine."

