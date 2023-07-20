Only Jessica Simpson Could Pull Off Driving a U-Haul in Sky-High Platform Heels and Short-Shorts

We'd hire her in a heartbeat.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi Baudler
Published on July 20, 2023 @ 12:21PM
jessica simpson u-haul
Photo:

Instagram/jessica simpson

Forget Two Men and a Truck — Jessica Simpson just made a convincing case as to why your next move should include two sky-high heels and a U-Haul.

On Wednesday, the singer shared a trio of photos on Instagram that showed her sitting behind the wheel of a gigantic moving truck wearing the unconventional footwear choice in question: a pair of vertigo-inducing floral platform sandals complete with wooden heels and dainty ankle straps. Simpson paired the less-than-practical shoes with an oversized yellow T-shirt and a pair of super-short denim hot pants, and she finished the ‘fit by adding a smattering of gold rings and bracelets and gigantic brown-tinted shades.

jessica simpson uhaul
Instagram/jessica simpson.

Additional snaps of Jessica posing with her hand on the wheel through the car’s window gave her 6.3 million followers an up-close look at her glam, which consisted of loose beachy waves parted down the middle, a bronzed complexion, and a bright pink lip.

“Everyone says I always overpack…” she captioned the post, insinuating that the U-Haul wasn’t actually used for a full-blown move. “#roadtrippin’.”

While it’s unknown where, exactly, Simpson is heading, her post comes just days after she celebrated her 43rd birthday on July 10. To commemorate the occasion, the actress shared a fresh-faced selfie that showed her beaming at the camera while wearing a red robe, gold necklace, and oversized hoop earrings. She kept her makeup to a minimum in the snap, opting to let her glowing complexion take center stage, and she pulled her blonde hair back into a low bun.


“43 makeup free (kinda. Ha. I did curl my lashes) 🦀♋️🤍🤍🤍,” she captioned the stunning snap.

