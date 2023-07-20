Celebrity Jessica Simpson Only Jessica Simpson Could Pull Off Driving a U-Haul in Sky-High Platform Heels and Short-Shorts We'd hire her in a heartbeat. By Averi Baudler Averi Baudler Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 20, 2023 @ 12:21PM Photo: Instagram/jessica simpson Forget Two Men and a Truck — Jessica Simpson just made a convincing case as to why your next move should include two sky-high heels and a U-Haul. On Wednesday, the singer shared a trio of photos on Instagram that showed her sitting behind the wheel of a gigantic moving truck wearing the unconventional footwear choice in question: a pair of vertigo-inducing floral platform sandals complete with wooden heels and dainty ankle straps. Simpson paired the less-than-practical shoes with an oversized yellow T-shirt and a pair of super-short denim hot pants, and she finished the ‘fit by adding a smattering of gold rings and bracelets and gigantic brown-tinted shades. Instagram/jessica simpson. Additional snaps of Jessica posing with her hand on the wheel through the car’s window gave her 6.3 million followers an up-close look at her glam, which consisted of loose beachy waves parted down the middle, a bronzed complexion, and a bright pink lip. Jessica Simpson Just Addressed TikTok Calling Out Nick Lachey's Behavior on 'Newlyweds' “Everyone says I always overpack…” she captioned the post, insinuating that the U-Haul wasn’t actually used for a full-blown move. “#roadtrippin’.” While it’s unknown where, exactly, Simpson is heading, her post comes just days after she celebrated her 43rd birthday on July 10. To commemorate the occasion, the actress shared a fresh-faced selfie that showed her beaming at the camera while wearing a red robe, gold necklace, and oversized hoop earrings. She kept her makeup to a minimum in the snap, opting to let her glowing complexion take center stage, and she pulled her blonde hair back into a low bun. “43 makeup free (kinda. Ha. I did curl my lashes) 🦀♋️🤍🤍🤍,” she captioned the stunning snap.