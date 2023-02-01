How Jessica Simpson Learned Hollywood's Meaning of Monogamy

Jessica Simpson is telling an untold portion of her love life from back in the early days of her career after blowing up on the pop scene in the late 1990s. The singer, author, and designer wrote a short story titled Movie Star for Amazon Original Stories, which chronicles a time she was courted by a "massive movie star" (who remains nameless) who tried to seduce her.

"This is a very personal story and I really thought I would never share it!" Simpson told People about the story, which is available on Amazon starting today. In fact, she tells the publication that the character in her story is still a public figure.

"The whole period was very surreal," she added, reflecting back on the experience. "There were times I had a lot of fun, don't get me wrong! But a lot of the time it felt isolating because I am someone who likes to deeply connect with people and I didn't know who was trustworthy and who was not."

And while it wasn't all rainbows and butterflies, that time in her life taught her a lot about Hollywood and her own wants and needs. "I learned you can't always take people at their very persuasive word — seems obvious but it really isn't when you are dealing with someone who sells it so well," she told the outlet. "Not betraying your own heart and diminishing your self-worth actually feels so much better than immediate gratification if living in a lie."

She added, "I also learned that there is a wide range of what monogamy means in Hollywood!"

Of course, Simpson has been married to longtime love Eric Johnson for nine years and shares three kids, Maxwell, Ace, and Birdie, with him. When she's not on mom duty, Simpson is back in the studio "having fun and getting inspired with music," according to People.

"I have learned that self-love is one of the keys to really loving someone else and that a true love will never make you question yourself or what's real," she said. "Thanks to my amazing soulmate and husband, I am able to love passionately and without fear of being hurt."

