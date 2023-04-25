Jessica Chastain's Plunging Beaded Gown Was a Work of Art

It's giving "Starry Night."

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 25, 2023 @ 12:47PM
Jessica Chastain 2023 Chaplin Award Gala honoring Viola Davis
Photo:

Getty Images

Jessica Chastain is a true artist when it comes to her award-winning acting in movies like The Eyes of Tammy Faye and The Help. She's also been known to wear masterful creations both on and off the red carpet. Her latest gown is no exception and looks like a work of art that should be hanging alongside Van Gogh's "Starry Night" in a museum.

On Monday evening, the actress attended the 2023 Chaplin Award Gala honoring her friend and peer Viola Davis in New York City in a stunning Zuhair Murad creation that featured extremely intricate beaded depictions of roses, moons, and stars against a navy blue background. The floor-sweeping tulle gown also featured a deep V-neckline that plunged all the way down to her torso with criss-crossed rhinestone straps creating chest cutouts.

Jessica Chastain 2023 Chaplin Award Gala honoring Viola Davis

Getty Images

Chastain let the ornate dress do the talking by keeping her accessories to a minimum, save for some stud earrings. Her vibrant red hair was styled in voluminous curls and a middle part, and her glam included rosy cheeks and a red lip to match accents on the dress.

Once inside Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall, Chastain posed with fellow icons Davis and Meryl Streep on the black carpet while making jokes and sharing a few laughs in front of the flashing cameras. For her special night, Davis wore a strapless black gown with metallic gold fringe detailing along the side. Her hair was styled in a sleek bob.

Jessica Chastain, Meryl Streep, and Viola Davis 2023 Chaplin Award Gala honoring Viola Davis

Getty Images

During the ceremony, Chastain sang the praises of her former co-star (they starred together in The Help) and friend when presenting Davis with her award. "There are not enough words in the dictionary, not enough minutes in a lifetime to sing the praises that this woman deserves," she said in her speech, according to People. "These accomplishments barely scratch the surface of her incredible spirit. She is Viola. The humanitarian. The mother. The wife. And I feel extraordinarily lucky to say, my friend."

Related Articles
Ciara's Sheer Corset Gown Combined So Many Trends We Lost Count
Ciara's Sheer, Underboob-Baring Corset Gown Combined So Many Trends, We Lost Count
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence's Version of an LBD Included Power Shoulders and a Peplum Skirt
Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney’s Iridescent Bubblegum Pink Set Proves That Barbiecore is Here to Stay
Katy Perry Rick Owens Dress IG
Katy Perry's Holographic Dress Had the Most Unique Keyhole Cutout
Catherine, Princess of Wales Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton's Latest Outfit Proves Skinny Pants Are Forever
Zoe SaldaÃ±a Disneyland Paris Premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Zoe Saldaña's Sheer Checkered Dress Had the Lowest Plunging Neckline
Rihanna
Rihanna's Blood Orange Monochromatic Maternity Look Included a Very Controversial 2000s Trend
Meghann Fahy
Meghann Fahy Wore a Teeny-Tiny Bra Under Her Power Suit for a Sexy Spin on a Classic Silhouette
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow's Latest Red Carpet Look Puts a New Twist on Naked Dressing
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus Just Debuted New Brunette Hair With Money-Piece Highlights
Kim Kardashian, North West
Kim Kardashian and North West Had a Stylish Mother-Daughter Moment on the Red Carpet
Nicole Richie
Nicole Richie Gave Poison Ivy Vibes in a Sheer Green Gown at Her Sister Sofia's Wedding
Zendaya
Zendaya Paid Tribute to 'Euphoria' With Her On-Stage Style at Coachella
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Paired a Fiery Red Wig With Sheer Pink Pants and an Underboob-Baring Crop Top
Designer Karl Lagerfeld and actress Blake Lively attend the "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty" Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2011 in New York City
Karl Lagerfeld's Career Timeline, from Chloé to Chanel
Madelyn Cline
Madelyn Cline’s Latest Red Carpet Dress Took Plunging Necklines to the Extreme