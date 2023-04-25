Jessica Chastain's Plunging Beaded Gown Was a Work of Art

Jessica Chastain is a true artist when it comes to her award-winning acting in movies like The Eyes of Tammy Faye and The Help. She's also been known to wear masterful creations both on and off the red carpet. Her latest gown is no exception and looks like a work of art that should be hanging alongside Van Gogh's "Starry Night" in a museum.

On Monday evening, the actress attended the 2023 Chaplin Award Gala honoring her friend and peer Viola Davis in New York City in a stunning Zuhair Murad creation that featured extremely intricate beaded depictions of roses, moons, and stars against a navy blue background. The floor-sweeping tulle gown also featured a deep V-neckline that plunged all the way down to her torso with criss-crossed rhinestone straps creating chest cutouts.

Getty Images

Chastain let the ornate dress do the talking by keeping her accessories to a minimum, save for some stud earrings. Her vibrant red hair was styled in voluminous curls and a middle part, and her glam included rosy cheeks and a red lip to match accents on the dress.

Once inside Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall, Chastain posed with fellow icons Davis and Meryl Streep on the black carpet while making jokes and sharing a few laughs in front of the flashing cameras. For her special night, Davis wore a strapless black gown with metallic gold fringe detailing along the side. Her hair was styled in a sleek bob.



Getty Images

During the ceremony, Chastain sang the praises of her former co-star (they starred together in The Help) and friend when presenting Davis with her award. "There are not enough words in the dictionary, not enough minutes in a lifetime to sing the praises that this woman deserves," she said in her speech, according to People. "These accomplishments barely scratch the surface of her incredible spirit. She is Viola. The humanitarian. The mother. The wife. And I feel extraordinarily lucky to say, my friend."