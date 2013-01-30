Jessica Chastain's Awards Show Style: "It's Like Being on a Conveyor Belt!"

Whether she's in fiery red Alexander McQueen at the SAG Awards or seafoam Calvin Klein Collection at the Golden Globes, Oscar nominee Jessica Chastain knows how to deliver the fashion goods this awards season: by listening to the guidance of her team. "It’s like being on a conveyer belt right now," Chastain said of her red carpet prep routine at the Critics' Choice Awards. "I couldn’t do it on my own. People will just go, 'Here,' and guide me in different directions." Surely being draped in millions of dollars worth of diamonds (twice!) doesn't hurt, either!

