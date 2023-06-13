Jessica Chastain’s Oscar de la Renta Jumpsuit Is Having a Moment

Jessica Chastain’s red carpet style never does us wrong. Her fashion choices are knock-out, ultra-glamorous ensembles featuring plunging beaded gowns, tailored suits, and regal capes (just to name a few of her signatures). Her most recent look is the perfect example of a fashion icon that knows how to jump on a fashion craze before it spreads like wildfire — she just ushered in a summer staple: a do-it-all one-piece for when you are in a pinch.

On Monday, the actress proved once and for all that she’s the ultimate fashion chameleon attending the premiere of the upcoming film The Flash (in theaters June 16), donning a colorful jumpsuit from Oscar de la Renta. For the event, the actress slipped into a black strapless jumpsuit with pockets, a vibrant floral print, butterfly appliqués, and wide-leg bell bottoms.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Without an accessory in sight, Jessica let her jumpsuit do the talking, and it was saying va va voom. Her vibrant red hair was blown out in sleek curls and a middle part, and her glam included rosy cheeks, winged eyeliner, shimmery eyes, and a red lip to match accents on the dress.

Leading up to the release of DC’s action film The Flash, rumors have been swirling that the actress is starring in a secret role, and walking the carpet with the film’s director, Andres Muschietti and his sister Barbara (who produced the film) may have put the talks to rest. No confirmation yet if the actress is a part of the cast, but it is speculated that she plays the gender-swapped version of Reverse Flash.