Jessica Chastain Went ‘50s Screen Siren With Glossy Lids, Arched Brows, and Red Lips at the 2023 Oscars

One of the best parts of Oscars beauty is noticing the callbacks to the most defining eras in cinematic history. Case in point: Jessica Chastain's classic glam and long waves at the 2023 Oscars. It's the Old Hollywood ideal and a striking reference to the 1950s.

"The look I did with Jessica tonight was inspired by the screen sirens of the golden era of Hollywood— glossy lids, lush lashes, sculpted arched brows, and bold red lips," Kristofer Buckle tells InStyle. "Her Gucci gown was what inspired me. The hair Renato Campora did completes the look beautifully."

"To me, Veronica Lake is and has always been a great inspiration," says celebrity hairstylist Renato Campora. "With Jessica’s dress being so ’50s and enchanting by nature, makeup artist Kristofer Buckle and I decided to keep the glam in the same realm with an old Hollywood feel."

Chastain's makeup is a play on retro glam, so naturally, her makeup artist paid special attention to her brows and lips. "I always like a good brow on her," says Buckle. "And [I] avoid contour on the cheeks because her bone structure is already strong."

Courtesy of Jessica Chastain

To get the look, Buckle started with the Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Foundation in shade 3N to set a luminous base for the rest of Chastain's makeup. Using the new Matte Beauty Blush Wand in Pop, he added a natural-looking wash of color along her cheeks. To add a glowy skin-like finish, he then used the Hollywood Glow Glide Highlighter in Moonlit Glow at the high points of her face.

For the eyes, Buckle made them sparkle (just like Chastain's bejeweled Gucci dress), thanks to the Instant Eye Palette in Pillow Talk. To add definition, he used Brow Cheat in Soft Brown to give her naturally full brows more shape. Last but not least, you can't deliver an ode to Old Hollywood without the classic red lip, which he gets from the Matte Revolution Lipstick in Red Carpet Red.

For those unfamiliar, Veronica Lake was the quintessential femme-fatale with her signature Old Hollywood soft waves, starring in film noirs throughout the 1940s and 50s. To emulate that vampy vibe, Campora started with the Hair Rituel by Sisley-Paris Volumizing Spray on damp hair to give her hair texture and height.

Courtesy of Jessica Chastain

Then, the hairstylist applied a pea-sized amount of The Cream 230 — working in the product from mid-shaft to the ends of her hair — to ensure Chastain's hair was hydrated and protected from the heat. To get those classic soft curls, he used the Blow Dry Brush 2 to blow out her hair before sectioning and pinning hair curls to cool off. Once the pinned curls cooled, he brushed the hair out to get that perfect wave and finished with the Precious Hair Care Oil for a polished shine.

If Campora and Buckle were to describe glam time with Chastain in one word, it would be simple: fun. "We play music, catch up, and, yes, occasionally, we will play around with TikTok," says Campora. "Today [we listened] to Lady Gaga's first album," adds Buckle. "Sometimes, we sing, and yes, make TikToks; Jessica often includes her glam to play along." We'll be refreshing our FYPs until then.

