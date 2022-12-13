Jessica Chastain Gave Fans a Rare Glimpse Into Life With Her Daughter

Her 4-year-old recently said the sweetest thing.

Published on December 13, 2022
Jessica Chastain Black-and-White Dress Paramount+ UK Launch June 2022
Photo:

Getty Images

Jessica Chastain is providing a very rare glimpse into her family life and telling the sweetest story about her 4-year-old daughter, Giulietta, whom she shares with her husband, Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo. When she asked her daughter what she wanted to be when she grew up, it prompted a profound, teachable conversation for Giulietta.

"Normally I never talk about my personal life," she said in a recent interview with Marie Claire. "But I had a conversation with my daughter not that long ago. And when you're talking to kids it's like, 'What do you want to be when you grow up?' 'I want to be a ballerina.' And she was like, 'I want to be a mama.'"

When she heard her answer, Chastain made sure to tell her that being a mother, while it's a "great thing to be," doesn't have to stop her from doing other things, as well.

"You can be more than one thing," Chastain said before the little one asked her to explain. "I said, 'Well, look at me, honey. I'm a mama. I'm an actress. I'm a producer. I'm a business owner. I'm a friend. I'm a cook.' I started listing all these things. Like, 'I am many things, so you can be whatever you want. You can be the president. You can be a ballerina. You can be a mama.' And it was so shocking for her to hear all of this."

While she keeps her private life out of the spotlight, Marie Claire confirmed that the husband-and-wife also share a second child.

