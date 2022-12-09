Jessica Chastain knows how to show up and show out when walking a red carpet (hello, steamy PDA moments and sequins galore!), and she did just that during her latest outing while looking like a real-life Disney princess.

On Thursday, the actress arrived at the Museum of Modern Art’s Film Benefit (presented by Chanel) to celebrate the career of director Guillermo del Toro alongside a star-studded guest list. Repping the designer from head to toe, Chastain wore a strapless iridescent gown, which featured an intricate black lace overlay, a dramatic train, and a V-shaped plunge. For a pop of color, she wore a bright berry lip and kept her red hair down pin-straight with a middle part. Chastain skipped out on accessories to let her mermaid-like dress take center stage.

During the tribute, Chastain took the stage to honor del Toro while opening up about the unique note he gave her when working together on the 2015 film Crimson Peak. After recounting a time when the director had her doing “take after take” of the same scene because he “wasn’t really afraid enough,” the actress revealed the compliment del Toro gave her when she finally got it right.

“I’m trying to cool myself down. I'm still a little bit in the scene,” she said of the take. “I see Guillermo running over toward me — I’m still a little mad, by the way — and he, in the sweetest voice and the happiest smile, yells with a childlike glee, ‘You made my balls crawl up into my body.’”

“Best compliment I have ever gotten," she continued. "I must have gotten the Guillermo del Toro seal of approval.”

The actress then finished the speech on a sweet note, getting emotional in the process. “We are lucky to live in a moment where his imagination is running rampant,” Chastain said. “Because the worlds he conjured throughout his career are so indelible, so unique to him, so sure to outlast the ages, and what’s more, each of these worlds is incredibly different from movie to movie, and he fully manifests them from the bottom up.”