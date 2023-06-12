Jessica Chastain Channeled Belle From 'Beauty and the Beast' in a Yellow Gown With a Regal Cape

Princess approved.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 12, 2023
Jessica Chastain 2023 Tony Awards
Photo:

Getty Images

Jessica Chastain has a thing for bringing a whimsical air to every red carpet she graces (see: her intricately beaded Starry Night dress or her 2022 Oscars princess gown). The 2023 Tony Awards were no exception for the star, who was nominated for her role in the revival of A Doll's House, as she wore a very enchanted dress that gave Belle from Beauty and the Beast.

On Sunday, Chastain arrived on the red carpet in a marigold-yellow Gucci gown with a sweetheart neckline and a tapered midsection that flowed into a pleated skirt comprised of several shades of the sunny hue. While the bright color was certainly a focal point of the outfit, the gown's silver, amber, and emerald brooch, chain halter tie, and floor-skimming chiffon cape were close definitely seconds.

Jessica Chastain 2023 Tony Awards

Getty Images

Chastain's signature red hair was pulled into a tight, high ponytail styled in voluminous waves for the occasion, and she kept her glam natural with a subtle smoky eye and a pink lip.

Jessica Chastain 2023 Tony Awards

Getty Images

The actress brought along her mother Jerri Chastain, as her plus-one for the evening. Chastain was nominated in the Lead Actress in a Play category for her role in the revival, which received six nominations total. Her fellow nominee and industry peer Jodie Comer ultimately took home the trophy for her work in Prima Facie, a one-woman show written by Suzie Miller. While this was Chastain's first-ever Tony nod, the star took home the 2022 Academy Award for her portrayal of Tammy Faye in The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

