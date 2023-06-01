Jessica Biel Is Terrified of Her Kids Becoming Teenagers

Jessica Biel is getting real about every mother's nightmare: the teenage years. While promoting season 2 of Cruel Summer, the executive producer told Entertainment Tonight that she is dreading the day her and husband Justin Timberlake's kids grow up to be the age of the characters in the show.

"I am devastatingly nervous about it," she said about her sons, Silas and Phineas. "God, I mean it's terrifying."

She continued, "What's going to happen to these kids? What they have to go through with puberty, it's hard being a kid. I tell my 8-year-old that all the time. I'm like, 'Dude, it's hard being 8. I get it.' And then I'm gonna help him see that it's hard being 41. He's just looking at me like, 'What? You don't matter.'"

Getty Images

The show takes place over several summers during the 1990s and follows the disappearance of a young girl while another teenager takes over her life, according to Hulu. Biel also told E! News that despite the drama's dark nature, she tries to leave any challenges at work so she can be the best mom to her boys.

"It was a tough show, but I mean I have to come home and be a mom to these kids, so I leave it at work," she said. "I can do that well. That's something that I've worked on for myself and I really want to be able to have that work, life separation. And my kids make my life totally insane and so fun and so full of love."

The show's sophomore season premieres June 5 on Freeform.