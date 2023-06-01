Jessica Biel Is Terrified of Her Kids Becoming Teenagers

"I am devastatingly nervous about it."

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 1, 2023 @ 04:54PM
Jessica Biel 'Cruel Summer' Season 2 Screening
Photo:

Getty Images

Jessica Biel is getting real about every mother's nightmare: the teenage years. While promoting season 2 of Cruel Summer, the executive producer told Entertainment Tonight that she is dreading the day her and husband Justin Timberlake's kids grow up to be the age of the characters in the show.

"I am devastatingly nervous about it," she said about her sons, Silas and Phineas. "God, I mean it's terrifying."

She continued, "What's going to happen to these kids? What they have to go through with puberty, it's hard being a kid. I tell my 8-year-old that all the time. I'm like, 'Dude, it's hard being 8. I get it.' And then I'm gonna help him see that it's hard being 41. He's just looking at me like, 'What? You don't matter.'"

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake

Getty Images

The show takes place over several summers during the 1990s and follows the disappearance of a young girl while another teenager takes over her life, according to Hulu. Biel also told E! News that despite the drama's dark nature, she tries to leave any challenges at work so she can be the best mom to her boys.

"It was a tough show, but I mean I have to come home and be a mom to these kids, so I leave it at work," she said. "I can do that well. That's something that I've worked on for myself and I really want to be able to have that work, life separation. And my kids make my life totally insane and so fun and so full of love."

The show's sophomore season premieres June 5 on Freeform.

Related Articles
Kate Middleton Jordan royal wedding
Kate Middleton Wore a Shimmering Pink Gown and Her Favorite Tiara for Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa's Wedding Reception
Lizzo
Lizzo Says She's Fed Up and Close to "Giving Up" on Music Because of Body-Shamers
Kate Middleton and Prince William Attending Prince of Jordan's Royal Wedding
Kate Middleton Attended a Royal Wedding in the Dreamiest Pink Dress
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Just Proved Chinos Never Go Out of Style
Khloe Kardashian Orange Dress
Khloé Kardashian’s Slinky Creamsicle-Colored Dress Is Summer in an Outfit
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Just Wore the Perfect Summer Outfit For When It's Too Hot For Clothes
Eva Longoria
The Slit on Eva Longoria's Sheer LBD Couldn't Have Climbed Any Higher
Kim Cattrall And Just Like That Sex and the City
Kim Cattrall Is Returning as Samantha Jones to 'And Just Like That'
Jessica Alba Cash Warren
Jessica Alba Shared a Rare Glimpse Into Her Relationship With Cash Warren
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Chose the Blingiest Piece From Dua Lipa's Versace Collection
sydney sweeney today show mint green outfit
Sydney Sweeney Gave Modern Day 'Heathers' in a Minty-Fresh Blazer and Skirt Set
Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz
Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Just Had a Refreshingly Candid Conversation About Mental Health
Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried Says Elizabeth Holmes’s 11-Year Prison Sentence Is "Fair"
Ryan Gosling GQ 2023 Cover
Ryan Gosling Had the Most Hilarious Response to the Comments That He's Too Old to Play Ken
Drew Barrymore 2023
Drew Barrymore "Cried So Hard" When Attending Taylor Swift's Eras Tour With Her Daughters
Kate Hudson attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Kate Hudson Shared Her Summer Book Pick Wearing Nothing But Tiny Bikini Bottoms