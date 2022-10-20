Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Secretly Renewed Their Vows in Italy

Yesterday was Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's 10-year wedding anniversary, and to celebrate the major marriage milestone, the couple let fans in on a little secret: they low-key renewed their vows in Italy over the summer.



On Wednesday, Biel shared the news on her Instagram Story, posting a photo of the pair in coordinating all-white looks captioned, "From our vow renewal this summer — in Italy where it all went down." In the snapshot, the actress flashed the peace sign while wearing a fluffy ruffled Giambattista Valli gown with a black bow tied around her waist, and Timberlake, for his part, sported a linen suit with a matching hat.

@jessicabiel/Instagram

The location of the vow renewal is significant to Biel and Timberlake, as they got married in Puglia, Italy back in 2012. Biel wore Giambattista Valli that time too, but her dress wasn't white, but rather a gorgeous petal pink hue.



Jessica also marked their anniversary on her grid with a slideshow of cute couple photos. "Being married to you is the adventure of a lifetime! Run it back, baby," she wrote alongside the carousel. "RUN IT BACK. I love you."

Meanwhile, Timberlake also returned the love and included a sweet tribute to his wife on his timeline, writing: "10 years ain’t enough! You make me a better husband and father every day! I love you so much you beautiful human! Run it back!"