Jessica Alba Wore the Comfy Slippers Sophia Bush Hasn’t Taken Off Since Receiving

The cloud-like slippers are on sale right now.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 7, 2023

Jessica Alba Comfy Slippers
Amazon / InStyle.

Once upon a time, I’d reach for heeled booties, the cutest jeans, and the most glamourous blouse I could find. Don’t get me wrong; I still do, though it’s now done sparingly and intentionally, thanks to a certain worldwide shutdown. For the last three years, I’ve become a devotee of comfy sweats and oversized hoodies. And I’m not alone — style icon Jessica Alba is too, and now she’s throwing another cozy must-have into the ring: cloud slippers. 

Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba Instagram.

A quick scan of Alba’s Instagram reveals her commitment to cozy-chic attire. Most recently, she posed alongside friends, business partners, and her mother as she wore a chocolate-colored sweater, brown flowy pants, gold jewelry, and oh-so-soft slides. The shoes of the moment are none other than Zodiac’s Paloma Slippers. Offered in both black and white, the slippers are just as comfortable as they are cute.

These shoes provide all-day comfort for your feet, thanks to a foam footbed that offers both arch and heel support. The rubber sole also adds a grip, ensuring you don’t slip and slide while wearing your new favorite shoes. To top it all off, the faux shearling upper is lightweight and warm, offering you the ultimate winter slipper. 

ZODIAC Women's, Paloma 2 Slipper

Amazon

Shop now: $45 (Originally $59); amazon.com

The Fantastic Four actress isn’t the only A-list fan of the Zodiac Paloma Slipper. “I received these as a gift last holiday season and truly have not taken them off since,” Sophia Bush wrote in a recent Tweet, in response to finding the perfect slipper. And I have a feeling this is the case for many other buyers too, as other reviewers have called them “toasty warm” and “perfect.”

Not only are celebrities and reviewers hooked on this cloud-like slipper, but the style is currently discounted on Amazon. The white pair owned by Alba and Bush is 24 percent off, while the black version is marked down by a whopping 36 percent. So if you even have the slightest interest in trying the star-approved slippers, now’s the best time to do so — especially when the sale can wrap at any second. 

ZODIAC Women's, Paloma 2 Slipper

Amazon

Shop now: $38 (Originally $59); amazon.com

