This decade has been all about revisiting past styles. We spent the better chunk of the last two years in a Y2K-revival and indie sleaze is expected to be the next big thing. But, for those who spent the 2010s donning Lilly Pulitzer dresses and reposting images of Modcloth-clad Zooey Deschanel to their Pinterest boards, we have some good news for you. There’s an update on a nostalgic print ready to dominate your fall wardrobe, and Jessica Alba just gave it her stamp of approval.

The actress and clean-beauty mogul recently arrived in New York City wearing a chevron sweater from Tory Burch Sport. And while I know the term “chevron” might make you shudder — bringing back images of bright blues and pinks and (to put it bluntly) tacky home decor — the newest Tory Burch update to the print features more muted, fall-ready colors in wide stripes that are eye-catching without being overstimulating.

Tory Burch

Shop now: $378; toryburch.com

Alba paired her chevron sweater with wide-leg navy trousers, showcasing a modernized look for a throwback style. And while her 100 percent merino wool sweater is, in my opinion, the ideal fall top, the price point might not be for everyone, so we found a similar, customer-loved style on Amazon for $44.

Amazon

Shop now: $44; amazon.com

Acelitt’s crewneck sweater in the color “B-blue” is an affordable version of the Tory Burch fall staple, also getting chevron right with large print and dark colors. This Amazon favorite, available in 21 color options, is slightly oversized while still being lightweight. It’s ideal for warmer October days, though the roominess allows for easy layering when it becomes cooler.

Over 2,000 customers have given this sweater a five-star rating, with many noting the quality and comfort. One customer, who described the fit as “perfect” wrote, “This was the most comfortable…sweater I have purchased. The quality is wonderful and everyone compliments me on it when I wear it.” Another customer, who bought the sweater for a fall trip to the East Coast, wrote that they were “so glad [they] found it,” describing the material as “quality” and the fit “comfortable”, adding that, “It wasn’t too thick or thin.” And another even wrote that the “V-pattern is very flattering.”

In the decade where it seems that the main trend is throwing it back, follow Jessica Alba’s lead and hop on the chevron train with two sweaters that bring modern style to the popular 2010s pattern. Get the actress’ sweater today on Tory Burch or opt for Amazon’s similar, customer-loved pullover that’s only $44.