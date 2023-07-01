Nothing defines summer vibes quite like floral fashion, and it’s even better when those looks are given a celeb’s stamp of approval. Jessica Alba proved that you don’t need to travel to Fiji to make a tropical ensemble happen when she recently posted an Instagram story about a ‘dope’ ‘fit from Johnny Was. The brand’s artisan-inspired clothing and accessories embrace summer’s vibrant florals, and right now, Alba’s look is on double sale for up to 48 percent off with code SUNSHINE during the Johnny Was sitewide sale through July 5.

Alba’s lifestyle activewear included the Johnny Was Nero Sequence Reversible Sports Bra, which is currently $56 off and selling out quickly. While the luxe bra is a bit pricey, its inside-out pattern is basically giving you two entirely different looks in one. The sports bra is made with a breathable fabric blend with plenty of spandex for comfortable stretch, and thick shoulder straps in a racerback design for support. Or if you’re feeling as bold as the bra’s prints, throw it on under a blazer or button down with jeans a la Sydney Sweeney.

The bonus is in the bra’s reversible design, which lets you choose the lighter floral colorway with the printed skirt and top that Alba opted for, or flip it to the darker side for an entirely new look of blue and orange florals over a black backdrop. If you’re going for head to toe workout chic, pair the bra’s dark-printed side with the matching Cross Waistband Active Leggings that are also 48 percent off. The leggings carry the tropical floral print through from waist to ankle, and are made with the same comfortable stretch as the sports bra.

Alba’s sports bra was accompanied by an activewear style that included the brand’s Jenn Active Tennis Skirt, which continues the tropical print in a pleated, A-line fit. While the tennis skirt comes equipped with inner shorts and a ball pocket for those who are planning to hit the courts, it can just as easily be worn as effortless, everyday activewear.

Complete the look with Alba’s polo T-shirt that can be tucked into the skirt to display its colorful waistband that matches the top’s striped button closure, collar, and sleeves, or wear it loosely for an elongating style. Like the tennis skirt, the polo has elastane for a flexible stretch that moves with you.

Take a cue from Alba and embrace the tropical vibe of Johnny Was activewear for a summer-ready style that is both pretty and practical. Shop Alba’s look and similar styles while they’re still in stock and on sale, and don't forget to use code SUNSHINE for an additional 25 percent off.

