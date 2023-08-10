Jessica Alba’s Eras Tour Outfit Included a Fall-Ready Closet Essential You Can Get for Less Than $45 at Amazon

I constantly turn to my favorite celebrities for style inspiration, and Jessica Alba is at the top of my list when it comes to effortless ensembles. Whether she’s on the tennis court or the red carpet, the multihyphenate always looks classically chic. So, it’s no surprise that surrounded by the glitz and glam of the Taylor Swift Eras Tour, Alba sported a timeless closet staple: an oversized jean jacket.

Her simple-yet-stylish look served as a reminder that the denim basic makes for the perfect transitional piece; And, as fall approaches, you may want to get your hands on the multi-seasonal must-have. To narrow down your search, I found the six best styles on Amazon that look just like Alba’s. Not only will they arrive at your doorstep well before the end of summer, but they’re all budget friendly, too — every piece is less than $50, and prices start at just $34.

Shop Denim Jackets Under $45:

Saukiee Oversized Denim Boyfriend Jacket

Amazon

For an easy-to-wear pick you’re bound to reach for year-round, opt for the Saukiee Oversized Denim Boyfriend Jacket. Its relaxed fit makes for the perfect slouchy silhouette to pair with a dress, a blouse, or a classic T-shirt like Alba did. The denim find also has “just the right amount of distressing to not look sloppy,” as one shopper put it, but rather worn-in and well-loved. A second customer described the pick as “the best oversized jean jacket you will ever find,” while another reviewer added that it’s great “for all weather” since it “keeps [you] warm” without feeling “heavy” or uncomfortable.

Omoone Oversized Mid-Long Denim Jacket

Amazon

This Omoone style is the quintessential jean jacket. It has a light denim wash that looks just like Alba’s and it’s available in seven additional colorways, too. Of course, it’s built with an oversized fit so it can easily be layered over your go-to summer staples, or thicker pieces in the fall and winter. With over 2,600 five-star ratings, the jacket is clearly loved by Amazon shoppers. One person who is nearly 6-feet tall called it “a 10 out of 10” since it’s “perfect if you want a longer, but not-too-long jacket.” And, another shopper complimented its “comfortable, loose fit,” adding that “the material is soft” and “good quality,” too.

Levi's Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket

Amazon

I can’t talk about denim styles without at least mentioning Levi’s. The classic brand is adored by customers and celebrities alike thanks to its timeless pieces; And, the Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket is no exception. While the style is slightly more fitted than Alba’s oversized look, it still makes for a great layering piece, regardless of the season. It has distressed detailing and functional pockets, and it’s sold in a range of styles including corduroy and deeper washes. The best part? The jacket is majorly marked down right now — it’s currently on sale for just $42, an entire 57 percent off its original $98 price tag.

Head to Amazon to snag oversized denim jackets under $45, and replicate Alba’s effortless transitional outfit.

Luvamia Oversized Boyfriend Trucker Denim Jacket

Amazon

Eliacher Denim Jacket

Amazon

SeekMe Oversized Jean Jacket