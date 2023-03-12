Jessica Alba "Can't Live Without" These 2 Volumizing and Lengthening Mascaras

I’ve loved Jessica Alba ever since her Spy Kids era, so when she gave me the exclusive details on one of her most recent beauty looks, I was all ears.

Over the weekend, the Valentine’s Day star attended Miu Miu’s Paris Fashion Week showcase. Alba kept her makeup simple, opting for a clean face using only a few essentials from her Honest Beauty brand: concealer, liquid eyeshadow, and mascara. Of course, I had to ask Alba what was her “most-loved” beauty product out of the bunch, to which she said the question was “almost impossible to answer.” After some initial pondering, she landed on Honest Beauty’s Extreme Length Mascara and Lash Primer.

Alba’s favorite comes as no surprise, as it features an award-winning formula that’s made it a Honest Beauty best-seller. With one end of the $18 tube full of a jojoba-infused mascara and the other side containing an enhancing primer, the two formulas work together to create wispy lashes with “incredible length,” according to Alba.

Honest Beauty

Shop now: $18; honest.com, nordstromrack.com, and ulta.com

But the actress let me in on a little secret: She didn’t just use this mascara alone. She coated her lashes with both the lengthening product and Honest Beauty’s $20 Extreme Volume Mascara and Bold Lash Primer. “I can’t live without Honest Beauty mascaras,” Alba said. “I love to combine the two for the perfect lash look.”

It’s easy to understand why; the volumizing, dual-ended mascara adds three sizes of fibers to each individual lash, making them appear thick and bold. Also notable is the blue primer on the opposite end that creates the perfect base for mascara to rest and stand out — one look at Alba’s fluttery lashes, and you’ll know exactly what I’m talking about. The actress told me she relies on this foolproof double-mascara beauty hack in her day-to-day life as well, so you know it's a winner.

Honest Beauty

Shop now: $20; honest.com, nordstromrack.com, and ulta.com

Not only does Alba rely on these products for gorgeous eyes, but as Honest Beauty’s founder, she’s also devoted to ensuring their quality. “I get to try and refine the formula and use the products before we even launch them and continue to test until we land on the final formulations,” Alba told InStyle. “I love everything we make, and it's important for me to be part of the whole process.”



Put Alba’s two-product mascara hack to the test with the affordable Honest Beauty Extreme Length Mascara and Lash Primer and Extreme Volume Mascara and Bold Lash Primer. Your eyes will do all the taking from here on out.

