Jessica Alba "Can't Live Without" These 2 Volumizing and Lengthening Mascaras

She says combining them gives the “perfect lash look.”

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 12, 2023 @ 04:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Jessica Alba Mascara Red Carpet

I’ve loved Jessica Alba ever since her Spy Kids era, so when she gave me the exclusive details on one of her most recent beauty looks, I was all ears.

Over the weekend, the Valentine’s Day star attended Miu Miu’s Paris Fashion Week showcase. Alba kept her makeup simple, opting for a clean face using only a few essentials from her Honest Beauty brand: concealer, liquid eyeshadow, and mascara. Of course, I had to ask Alba what was her “most-loved” beauty product out of the bunch, to which she said the question was “almost impossible to answer.” After some initial pondering, she landed on Honest Beauty’s Extreme Length Mascara and Lash Primer.

Jessica Alba Mascara Red Carpet

Alba’s favorite comes as no surprise, as it features an award-winning formula that’s made it a Honest Beauty best-seller. With one end of the $18 tube full of a jojoba-infused mascara and the other side containing an enhancing primer, the two formulas work together to create wispy lashes with “incredible length,” according to Alba.    

EXTREME LENGTH MASCARA + LASH PRIMER

Honest Beauty

Shop now: $18; honest.com, nordstromrack.com, and ulta.com

But the actress let me in on a little secret: She didn’t just use this mascara alone. She coated her lashes with both the lengthening product and Honest Beauty’s $20 Extreme Volume Mascara and Bold Lash Primer. “I can’t live without Honest Beauty mascaras,” Alba said. “I love to combine the two for the perfect lash look.”

It’s easy to understand why; the volumizing, dual-ended mascara adds three sizes of fibers to each individual lash, making them appear thick and bold. Also notable is the blue primer on the opposite end that creates the perfect base for mascara to rest and stand out — one look at Alba’s fluttery lashes, and you’ll know exactly what I’m talking about. The actress told me she relies on this foolproof double-mascara beauty hack in her day-to-day life as well, so you know it's a winner.  

Honest Beauty Extreme Volume Mascara + Bold Lash Primer

Honest Beauty

Shop now: $20; honest.com, nordstromrack.com, and ulta.com

Not only does Alba rely on these products for gorgeous eyes, but as Honest Beauty’s founder, she’s also devoted to ensuring their quality. “I get to try and refine the formula and use the products before we even launch them and continue to test until we land on the final formulations,” Alba told InStyle. “I love everything we make, and it's important for me to be part of the whole process.”

Jessica Alba Mascara Red Carpet

Put Alba’s two-product mascara hack to the test with the affordable Honest Beauty Extreme Length Mascara and Lash Primer and Extreme Volume Mascara and Bold Lash Primer. Your eyes will do all the taking from here on out. 

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Nurses Say Best-Selling No-Show Socks Never Slip
Nurses Say These Best-Selling No-Show Socks Never Slip During 12-Hour Shifts — and They're $2 Apiece
Dark Spot Cream Sale
Shoppers Say Their “Dark Spots Are Fading” After Using This Now-$19 Cream for 2 Weeks
Amazon Shoppers Say These Ultra-Comfy Leggings Are "Soft as Air"
Amazon Shoppers Say These Ultra-Comfy Leggings Are "Soft as Air" — and They’re $7 Apiece
Related Articles
Meghan Markle Wore the Practical Shoe That's a Must-Have for Spring
Meghan Markle Wore the Practical Shoe That Elevates Any Outfit — and You Can Shop the Style Starting at $19
Clarins CPC - This Legacy Brandâs Lightweight, Anti-Aging Serum Gives My Skin a Bouncy, Plump Glow â and Itâs on Sale
This Legacy Brand's New Anti-Aging Formula Gives Me Plump, Bouncy Skin Without a Heavy Texture
I Found a $38 Dupe for My Go-To $160 Perfume That Smells Like the Summer in a Bottle
I Found a $38 Dupe for My Go-To $160 Perfume That Smells Like the Summer in a Bottle
NuFace Toning Device
I Noticed Drastically Smoother Skin in Just 2 Weeks Thanks to This Editor-Loved Face-Sculpting Tool
Hydrating Toner
I Skip Moisturizer Altogether With This Hydrating Toner That's Been My Go-To for 3 Years
The French Dry Shampoo Miranda Kerr Called a "Staple" in Her Routine Is 30% Off â but Not for Much Longer
The French Dry Shampoo Miranda Kerr Called a "Staple" in Her Routine Is 30% Off — but Not for Much Longer
BYBI Eye Plump Overnight Eye Cream Retinol Alternative
Shoppers in Their Mid-40s Say This Now-$16 Eye Cream “Does Wonders” for Dark Circles and Puffiness
Amazon Wrinkle Patches Best Seller
Shoppers in Their 60s and 70s Say Amazon’s Best-Selling Wrinkle Patches Make Facial Lines “Barely Visible”
RMS Concealer Review
I Have Genetic Dark Circles, but This Lightweight Concealer Is Like a Brightening Filter for My Face
Shoppers in Their 70s Say the $9 Root Spray Used by Kelly Ripa "Works Like Magicâ to Conceal Grays
Shoppers in Their 70s Say the $9 Root Spray Used by Kelly Ripa "Works Like Magic” to Conceal Grays
Hot Tool Review/Sale
I Replaced My Flat Iron With This Hot Brush That Smoothes My Hair in 10 Minutes — and It's on Sale at Amazon
Amazonâs Hidden Viral Beauty Storefront Best-Selling Products
Amazon’s Hidden Viral Beauty Storefront Has Major Deals on Best-Selling Products Starting at $5
Virtue Hair Mask Review
My Dyed, Curly Strands Feel Like Virgin Hair Thanks to This Treatment From a Jennifer Garner-Used Brand
Naomi Campbell Lip Conditioner
Naomi Campbell Keeps This "Dewy" and "Shiny" Lip Balm in Her Bag at All Times
Shoppers in Their 60s "Love" This Spray That Gives Thin Hair Serious Volume
Shoppers in Their 60s Call This Volumizing Spray “the Best” for Making Hair Look Thicker
Ourself CPC - I Finally Found a Hydrating Cleanser Strong Enough to Skip a Double Cleanse That Wonât Strip My Sensitive Skin
I Don’t Have to Double Cleanse Thanks to This Hydrating Face Wash That Removes Dirt and Buildup With One Pump