Jessica Alba Says the $20 Face Cream I Use Around the Clock Is a "Must" for Everyday Hydration

Even Halsey is a fan.

Published on March 13, 2023 @ 10:00PM

Jessica Alba knows how to put together a beauty look, and she’s no gate-keeper. One glance at her Instagram, and you’ll see exactly what I’m talking about; she posts countless GRWM videos and never-ending makeup tutorials that show off the exact products she uses. Alba even exclusively spoke with me to share some of her top-secret beauty advice, like combining two under-$20 mascaras she “can’t live without.” Another Alba-recommended tip? Using Honest Beauty’s $20 Hydrogel Cream.

“It’s a super hydrating but lightweight face cream,” Alba told InStyle after calling the moisturizer a day-to-day staple. “It's a must for skin prep and everyday hydration.” As the founder of Honest Beauty, the Good Luck Chuck actress knows what she’s talking about; the creamy moisturizer is packed with hyaluronic acid, squalane, and jojoba esters that flood dry skin with the moisture it craves. I rely on the Hydrogel Cream around the clock, and like Alba said, it feels airy on the skin — never thick or goopy.

HYDROGEL CREAM

Honest

Shop now: $20; ulta.com, honest.com, and nordstromrack.com

After washing my face both morning and night, I slap on a dollop of this best-selling moisturizer, and let me just tell you, it feels ah-ma-zing. It’s cool on the face, leaves the most gorgeous glow, and doesn’t make my oily complexion shiny, meaning it’s “great for all skin types,” according to Alba.

The Hydrogel Cream is also a phenomenal follow-up product to face treatments, such as Honest Beauty’s Prime and Perfect Mask, which Alba calls one of her best-kept secrets. because it seeps deep into the skin, restoring any lost hydration. Better yet, it won’t irritate mature or sensitive skin due to its gentle formula. But don’t just take it from me — Halsey thanked Alba for “saving” her skin with this cream.

But Alba’s greatest piece of beauty advice isn’t using the Hydrogel Cream or any other Honest Beauty product — though you should definitely still check out the $20 moisturizer. Instead, she says it’s about prioritizing “clean, healthy” skin. “Don't follow the trends; just do what makes you feel best,” continued Alba. “And love the skin that you’re in!”

