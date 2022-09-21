Jessica Alba Wore the Funky Pants Trend My Sister and I Are Also Obsessed With

If I’m being completely honest, I don’t know if using the word “harem” to describe pants is politically correct (I Googled relentlessly, to no avail) — but I do know that even if the word itself isn’t controversial, the style definitely is. The baggy, dropped-crotch look of harem pants has been around for what seems like forever, sometimes attracting jokes (like MC Hammer’s infamous pair) and sometimes gaining legitimacy as a cool girl-approved trend.

Jostled back and forth between costume and streetwear genres over the past few decades, harem pants are hard to quit once you fall in love. For one, no matter what material your pants are made of, they’d probably be a lot more comfortable with a slouchier fit. And now that celebrities like Jessica Alba are wearing harem-inspired bottoms, it’s pretty safe to say they’re officially back for fall. You can shop her exact Free People Bay to Breakers pair in seven colors.

Free People, the crème de la crème of vintage-inspired bohemian looks, is the exact brand we’d expect to be at the forefront of Alba’s look — which is why it’s no coincidence that the comfortable harem-style shorts my sister (who also covers shopping trends) and I have been wearing on repeat all summer are from Free People’s activewear line, FP Movement.

I can’t count the number of times my sister and I caught each other on FaceTime wearing FP Movement’s Hot Shot Harem Shorts (“How many days in a row is that for you?”). For both of us, these became our go-tos for everything from running errands to low-key hangouts with friends, providing immediate cozy relief when the jeans got peeled off and replaced by them. They’re the first sweatshorts-type bottoms I’ve found that don’t make me look like I was digging around in my middle school gym’s lost and found, and the high-waist and flared leg is actually pretty flattering. Dare I say it, but I feel kind of cool when I wear these… and if Jessica Alba is a fan of the funky look, too, there’s no way we’re not going to be seeing more of harem this season.

Whether you want to curate your wardrobe to match celebrity looks or are interested in compiling a collection of comfortable-but-still-really-cute looks, Free People and FP Movement’s options are the best I’ve been able to find. Shop some of my favorites below, or click over to Free People to see a ton more seasonal inspo.

