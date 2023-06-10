Jessica Alba Made a Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Her 15-Year-Old Daughter Honor at the 2023 French Open

Step aside — Ava Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon, Apple Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow. Because, there's a new celebrity mother-daughter doppelgänger pairing in town, and by town, we mean Hollywood.



On Saturday, Jessica Alba and her lookalike 15-year-old daughter Honor Warren made a rare red carpet appearance together at the 2023 French Open, and while their outfits couldn't be any more different, there still was no escaping their twinning status. At the event, Honor — who is Jessica and Cash Warren's eldest child — clearly inherited the actress's near-perfect genes, with a smile and height similar to her mom's, and her dark brunette hair with caramel-colored highlights styled in middle-parted loose waves.



On the red carpet, Honor posed with Alba while wearing a cream three-piece set that consisted of linen shorts, a long-sleeved button-down that was left undone, and a matching bra top underneath. She accessorized with tiny gold hoops and layered necklaces. In Jessica's case, she opted for a blue-and-white striped shirtdress with a deep V-neckline, a tie at the bust, and rows of sparkly polka-dots in the middle of the skirt. Oversized silver hoops, a navy croc-embossed handbag, and white sneakers completed her sporty-spectator style.



Earlier this week, Honor celebrated her 15th birthday on Wednesday, and proud mom Jessica couldn't help but gush about her first-born daughter with a touching tribute on Instagram. "15 years ago, baby girl Honor Marie Warren made me a mama 🥹 I had absolutely no idea how much my world was going to change… to say my heart burst open the moment I saw you, doesn’t even cover it," she captioned an adorable video reel.

Alba continued her post, "My entire world was flipped right side up and I felt the deepest, most profound love. 15 years later, I am so proud of who you have become my Honorcita, you are everything and more my baby girl 💞💫 Kind, driven, caring, intelligent, bold, silly, independent, emotional, creative, wise, rebellious… all the things."

