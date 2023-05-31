Jessica Alba Shared a Rare Glimpse Into Her Relationship With Cash Warren

While she's very open about being a proud mom and super-successful entrepreneur, Jessica Alba keeps her love life on the downlow for the most part. But during a recent interview on Maria Menounos's podcast, Heal Squad, Alba opened up about her marriage to Cash Warren and how she fell even more deeply in love with him after they welcomed their children.

“I call it like the ride or die kind of thing that I have with my chosen family, with kids,” Alba said. “It’s like through thick and thin unconditional love. There’s something about that level of commitment and love.”

Alba went on to say that raising their family together allowed her to see him in a whole new way and experience a different kind of love than what she'd felt for him before they started growing their family.

“Marriage doesn’t feel the same as choosing to raise a human. That’s a different level of family. This person needs both of you forever, regardless of whether you guys grow together or don’t grow together," she said. "I actually loved Cash so much more. I was really like, OK, this is another level, because you get to see each other in a different light."

Alba and Warren have been together for 15 years and share a son Hayes, 5, and daughters Haven, 11, and Honor, 14. Warren is a film producer and he met Alba back in 2004, when Alba played Sue Storm in The Fantastic Four and Warren worked as a director's assistant on the film.



Alba recently opened up about parenting a teen and how it differs from being a mom to younger kids during an episode of Dear Media's Raising Good Humans podcast.

"The hardest part about being a parent is allowing your kids to make a mistake and knowing when it is going to be too hard or too much," she said. "And then you're like, I guess nothing's too much."

"They're not mistakes, they're lessons, and they're meant to go through the challenges and it's meant to bring them out the other side," she added. "So, yeah, that's impossible. That's one thing that I definitely struggle with."

