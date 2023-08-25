Jessica Alba and Her Husband Cash Warren Once Broke Up Over "Jealousy"

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren might be the embodiment of couple goals now (she's an actress and beauty mogul and he's a successful film producer), but it wasn't always rainbows and butterflies for the longtime partners. In fact, the husband-and-wife duo (who share three kids: daughters Honor and Haven and son Hayes) once broke up over his "jealousy" issues.

During an episode of Whine Down with Jana Kramer, Warren explained that the two took a break four years into their relationship. "When we first started dating I was really jealous of other guys and the attention she was getting from other guys. It just wasn’t making me feel good," he said. "I was always a pretty confident person in my own [life], walking my own path and really happy there, and next thing you know I’m looking up and feeling jealous all the time."



Getty Images

He continued, saying the two decided to part ways because of it. "I was like, ‘I hate feeling like this. It doesn’t make me feel good, and I know it doesn’t make you feel good.’ And we broke up four years into our relationship. We broke up. It was the jealousy. I was turning into an asshole, and so we broke up."

Warren used that time apart to find "a more productive way" of dealing with those feelings. Despite that rough patch, Warren says he was always her "biggest cheerleader" and never harbored any "resentment towards her for working hard."

"If anything, when we got together I was like, ‘Don’t make sacrifices. Pursue your passions, pursue your careers, don’t make sacrifices because you feel bad for leaving the kids for this week or that week,' " he added. "Eventually they’ll grow up and they’ll forget the fact that you were gone for these three days or these five days."

"I’ve tried to be a good teammate in that regard," he continued. "I’m not interested in the spotlight. I’m not a star, I’m not a celeb, I’m not an actor, I’ve never tried to be an actor. I high-five her, let her do her thing, and I’ve gotten more comfortable with it over the years.”

Of course, the two reunited after their brief split, and the rest is history. They first met in 2004 on the set of Fantastic Four and later eloped in 2008 when she was nine months pregnant with their first daughter Honor.