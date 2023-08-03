Jessica Alba and Olivia Wilde Wear the Ultra-Light Sneakers That Keep My Feet Blister-Free on Hot Girl Walks

Confession: I own way too many sneakers. I always like to keep an eye on trendy new styles to include in my footwear rotation, like the Adidas Samba sneaker that celebs can’t get enough of (I’ve had my eye on these for quite some time), and the platform Gazelles which I recently had the pleasure of adding to my lineup. However, one shoe my closet lacked was a reliable athletic sneaker that was comfortable to wear on my hot girl walks and to the gym.

I’m happy to report I finally found an athletic sneaker that looks as good as it feels: the Adidas Ultraboost Light Running Shoe, and they’re up to 30 percent off. A lot of training and workout sneakers I’ve worn in the past didn’t fulfill my expectations. When it came to a trendy-looking silhouette, I often found styles that resembled something more along the lines of a look my dad would’ve worn in the late 90s, but the Ultraboosts are comfy, sleek, and go with just about anything in my closet.

Adidas Ultraboost Light Running Shoe

Adidas

Celebrities are also fans of the Adidas Ultraboost sneakers. Jessica Alba wore the lightweight style to the tennis court and during a golf outing. And actress Olivia Wilde has been spotted in the Ultraboosts on more than one occasion, including hiking, to and from gym workouts, and during casual street strolls.

From the moment I wore them straight out of the box, the sneaker was extremely comfortable and left me with zero blisters or sore soles, even after wearing them on a 2-mile walk. I opted for the monochromatic white pair since they complement any outfit in my closet. However, if you prefer a more colorful shoe, they’re available in 10 additional colorways. When I say these are feather-light, I mean it. The shoe’s foam midsole offers cushioned support without feeling too thick or heavy and is ideal for long walks and runs.

Fitting similarly to a sock, the knit exterior hugs my foot, so it feels like I’m wearing no shoes at all. But my favorite feature is the rubber soles that are super flexible and make every stride feel smooth and supported. Plus, the rubber has ample traction for both dry and wet surfaces. Whether I’m walking one mile or running three, these continue to be the sneaker I grab when heading out the door.

Shoppers agree that these are incredibly comfy and worth adding to your shoe collection. One person said they feel like “walking on clouds,” while another shopper trained in these for the New York City Marathon and called them “very durable.” A third reviewer wore them from morning until night at a theme park and said they couldn’t be more comfortable, deeming them “the best shoes for long walks.”

If you’re in search of a new pair of sneakers that are comfortable and supportive for walking and workouts, look no further than the Adidas Ultraboost Light Running Shoes which are up to 30 percent off.

