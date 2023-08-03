Jessica Alba and Olivia Wilde Wear the Ultra-Light Sneakers That Keep My Feet Blister-Free on Hot Girl Walks

Fans say the on-sale sneakers feel like "walking on clouds."

By
Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda

Ali Faccenda is a lifestyle, pop culture, and commerce writer with experience in video content creation.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 3, 2023 @ 07:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

This Jessica Alba- and Olivia Wilde-Worn Sneaker Is My Current Comfy Shoe of Choice for Hot Girl Walks
Photo:

Getty Images

Confession: I own way too many sneakers. I always like to keep an eye on trendy new styles to include in my footwear rotation, like the Adidas Samba sneaker that celebs can’t get enough of (I’ve had my eye on these for quite some time), and the platform Gazelles which I recently had the pleasure of adding to my lineup. However, one shoe my closet lacked was a reliable athletic sneaker that was comfortable to wear on my hot girl walks and to the gym.

I’m happy to report I finally found an athletic sneaker that looks as good as it feels: the Adidas Ultraboost Light Running Shoe, and they’re up to 30 percent off. A lot of training and workout sneakers I’ve worn in the past didn’t fulfill my expectations. When it came to a trendy-looking silhouette, I often found styles that resembled something more along the lines of a look my dad would’ve worn in the late 90s, but the Ultraboosts are comfy, sleek, and go with just about anything in my closet.

Adidas Ultraboost Light Running Shoe

Adidas ULTRABOOST LIGHT RUNNING SHOES Cloud White

Adidas

Celebrities are also fans of the Adidas Ultraboost sneakers. Jessica Alba wore the lightweight style to the tennis court and during a golf outing. And actress Olivia Wilde has been spotted in the Ultraboosts on more than one occasion, including hiking, to and from gym workouts, and during casual street strolls

From the moment I wore them straight out of the box, the sneaker was extremely comfortable and left me with zero blisters or sore soles, even after wearing them on a 2-mile walk. I opted for the monochromatic white pair since they complement any outfit in my closet. However, if you prefer a more colorful shoe, they’re available in 10 additional colorways. When I say these are feather-light, I mean it. The shoe’s foam midsole offers cushioned support without feeling too thick or heavy and is ideal for long walks and runs. 

Fitting similarly to a sock, the knit exterior hugs my foot, so it feels like I’m wearing no shoes at all. But my favorite feature is the rubber soles that are super flexible and make every stride feel smooth and supported. Plus, the rubber has ample traction for both dry and wet surfaces. Whether I’m walking one mile or running three, these continue to be the sneaker I grab when heading out the door. 

Shoppers agree that these are incredibly comfy and worth adding to your shoe collection. One person said they feel like “walking on clouds,” while another shopper trained in these for the New York City Marathon and called them “very durable.” A third reviewer wore them from morning until night at a theme park and said they couldn’t be more comfortable, deeming them “the best shoes for long walks.”

If you’re in search of a new pair of sneakers that are comfortable and supportive for walking and workouts, look no further than the Adidas Ultraboost Light Running Shoes which are up to 30 percent off. 

Adidas ULTRABOOST LIGHT RUNNING SHOES Core Black

Adidas
Adidas ULTRABOOST LIGHT RUNNING SHOES Wonder Quartz

Adidas
Adidas ULTRABOOST LIGHT RUNNING SHOES Core Black / Bright Yellow

Adidas
Adidas ULTRABOOST LIGHT RUNNING SHOES Core Black / Core Black / Magic Beige

Adidas

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Supergroup Sunscreen
I Ditched Foundation for This Pore-Blurring, Tinted Primer That Makes My Skin Glow — and It’s on Rare Sale
Spanx New Jeans
Spanx Expanded Its Smoothing Denim Collection With 4 New Styles That “Flatten and Flatter,” Shoppers Say
Typology Length Serum Mascara
The Growth Serum-Infused Mascara With an 11,000-Person Waitlist Is Back in Stock After 10 Months
Related Articles
Crop top
Olivia Culpo Wears This Ultra-Comfy, $16 Wardrobe Staple From Amazon "Almost Every Day"
Slides Sandals
Cushy, Platform Slide Sandals Are Trending on Amazon, and the Most Popular Styles Are Under $30
Amazon shoppers found the most comfortable flip flops
Shoppers Call This Ultra-Comfy Nursing Home Shoe Surprisingly "Cute," and It's on Sale for $25
EmRata New Balance sneakers
Emily Ratajkowski Paired a $2,750 Bag With Her Go-To $90 Comfy Sneakers
Harry Styles Making Peace Sign Wearing a Sparkly Red Cropped Jacket 2023 Brit Awards
Harry Styles Just Accidentally Debuted a Tattoo Dedicated to Former Girlfriend Olivia Wilde
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie’s “Barbie” Look Featured My Staple Summer Sandal That's Bound to Sell Out
Legs featuring different Cowboy Boots
The 12 Best Cowboy Boots of 2023 for Embracing Western Style
Jennifer Lopez and Chrissy Teigen Naked Shoe Etsy
The Sexy Shoe Jennifer Lawrence and Chrissy Teigen Wear Is Sold Out Everywhere — but You Can Find It Here
Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts’ Sneaker-Like Flats Are From an Under-the-Radar Label Katie Holmes Also Wears
Hailey Bieber Flip Flop
Hailey Bieber Wore $925 Platform Flip-Flops, and You Can Get a Similar Style for $23 at Amazon
Adidas Sambas Review
I Finally Tried the Unassuming Sneaker Nearly Every Supermodel Wears — and I Get It Now
Storm Reid X New Balance
Storm Reid Goes Back to Her Atlanta Roots for a New Balance Collab
Amazon Comfy Shoe
Shoppers Say This $20 Style Hack Makes Everything From Boots to Dress Shoes More Comfortable
Mgemi Exclusive Sale
I’m No Longer Gatekeeping This Comfy Italian Shoe Brand, and It’s on Sale Exclusively for InStyle Readers
Anne Hathaway Paired Jewelry With Comfy, Unseasonal Slippers
Anne Hathaway Wore This Surprising Comfy Shoe With $159,000+ Worth of Jewelry
Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'o Used the $20 Gel Cream Jessica Alba Called a "Game Changer" for "Instantly" Plumping Skin