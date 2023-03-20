Jeremy Scott Just Announced His Departure From Moschino

The end of a “groundbreaking” era.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Updated on March 20, 2023 @ 12:17PM
Jeremy Scott Moschino Exit

The day we never thought would come has arrived: Jeremy Scott is exiting Moschino. After a decade-long run as the creative director for the esteemed label (he was granted the role in 2013, following former creative director Rossella Jardini), Scott’s innovative and inventive chapter with the brand will soon close. 

On Monday, the Italian luxury fashion house announced Scott is stepping down from his creative director role. Looking back, the label called his career “groundbreaking,” which all began with his Fall/Winter collection back in 2014. They credited him for “being at the helm” of Moschino and launching “the debates on the role of fashion.”

No one has done it quite like Scott, who's given us everything from Katy Perry's now-famous 2019 Met Gala hamburger dress to Angela Bassett’s dramatic royal purple Moschino gown at the 2023 Oscars. "These past 10 years at Moschino have been a wonderful celebration of creativity and imagination," the designer said in a statement. "I am so proud of the legacy I am leaving behind." 

Bella Hadid & Jeremy Scott 2019

Theo Wargo/WireImage

During his career with Moschino, Scott never took himself too seriously, delivering pop punk in an exuberant yet refined manner through many unexpected and wild collaborations with H&M, Uggs, The Sims, and Adidas.

"I am fortunate to have had the opportunity of working with the creative force that is Jeremy Scott. I would like to thank him for his ten years of commitment to Franco Moschino's legacy House and for ushering in a distinct and joyful vision that will forever be a part of Moschino history," Aeffe S.p.A. Chairman Massimo Ferretti said, in a press release.

Jeremy Scott

MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images

Scott thanked Ferretti for giving him the opportunity to lead such an “iconic house” and thanked his fans "who celebrated him, his collections, and his visions," adding that “without you, none of this would be possible.”

Moschino's next creative director has yet to be revealed.

Related Articles
Fashion Week Has a Crush on K-Pop
Fashion Week Has a Crush on K-Pop
Sam Claflin This Guy
Sam Claflin Doesn’t Do Things By the Book
Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020/21 Models on the runway
Gucci's History Is Just As Wild As Some of Its Designs
Givenchy
The History of Givenchy
Milo Ventimiglia This Guy InStyle
Milo Ventimiglia Is Ready for Action
Elle Fanning wearing Dior being photographed on the red carpet of the screening of "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2019
There's a Reason Everyone Still Loves Dior
Catherine Zeta Jones
Catherine Zeta-Jones Is Calling the Shots
Kumail Nanjiani
Welcome to Kumail Nanjiani's Villain Era
This Guy: Lucien Laviscount Will Always Have Paris
Lucien Laviscount Will Always Have Paris
MasterClass Review
I Tried MasterClass for 6 Months and Now I'm Calling It the Best Gift Idea
Kaia Gerber walks the runway at the Fendi show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018
Everything You've Ever Wanted to Know About Fendi's Fascinating History
Scott Speedman
Scott Speedman Doesn't Need a Second Heartthrob Era
Serena Williams Tribute/US Open
Serena Williams's Enduring Influence, According to the Black Women She Inspired
Sebastian Stan, Oscar Isaac, Jake Gyllenhaal
Internet Boyfriends Aren't Born, They're Made (By Michael Fisher)
Lucas Bravo
Lucas Bravo Is in on the Joke
Jeremy Allen White
Jeremy Allen White Is Not Afraid to Cry