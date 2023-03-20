Jeremy Scott Just Announced His Departure From Moschino

The day we never thought would come has arrived: Jeremy Scott is exiting Moschino. After a decade-long run as the creative director for the esteemed label (he was granted the role in 2013, following former creative director Rossella Jardini), Scott’s innovative and inventive chapter with the brand will soon close.

On Monday, the Italian luxury fashion house announced Scott is stepping down from his creative director role. Looking back, the label called his career “groundbreaking,” which all began with his Fall/Winter collection back in 2014. They credited him for “being at the helm” of Moschino and launching “the debates on the role of fashion.”

No one has done it quite like Scott, who's given us everything from Katy Perry's now-famous 2019 Met Gala hamburger dress to Angela Bassett’s dramatic royal purple Moschino gown at the 2023 Oscars. "These past 10 years at Moschino have been a wonderful celebration of creativity and imagination," the designer said in a statement. "I am so proud of the legacy I am leaving behind."

Theo Wargo/WireImage

During his career with Moschino, Scott never took himself too seriously, delivering pop punk in an exuberant yet refined manner through many unexpected and wild collaborations with H&M, Uggs, The Sims, and Adidas.

"I am fortunate to have had the opportunity of working with the creative force that is Jeremy Scott. I would like to thank him for his ten years of commitment to Franco Moschino's legacy House and for ushering in a distinct and joyful vision that will forever be a part of Moschino history," Aeffe S.p.A. Chairman Massimo Ferretti said, in a press release.

MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images

Scott thanked Ferretti for giving him the opportunity to lead such an “iconic house” and thanked his fans "who celebrated him, his collections, and his visions," adding that “without you, none of this would be possible.”

Moschino's next creative director has yet to be revealed.