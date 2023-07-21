We Support The Strike And Jeremy Allen White's Biceps at the Strike

What’s the only thing hotter than a wife-pleaser-wearing Internet boyfriend? A wife-pleaser-wearing Internet boyfriend with a cause. Enter: Jeremy Allen White, who was not only notably present on the picket line in support of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strike on Thursday (swoon), but wearing an outfit so effortlessly cool, we won’t stop thinking about it for weeks.

In a photo snapped by a photographer on the scene, The Bear actor was seen sporting slouchy blue jeans paired with white sneakers, a gray baseball cap, and a breezy gray tank top while holding a sign that read “SAG-AFTRA on strike!” high in the air. White was joined by a few of his former Shameless co-stars during the outing, which the show’s director, Daniella Eisman, was sure to detail with a group photo shared to her Instagram grid.

“SHAMELESSly picketing 💪!” she captioned a snap of her posing alongside White, Shanola Hampton, Steve Howey, Rachel Leah Cohen, Isidora Goreshter, and Noel Fisher.

It comes as little surprise that many members of the Shameless crew were present on the picket line, as their appearance came just a week after Joan Cusack’s brother, John Cusack, tweeted about his sister’s unfair treatment during her time on the show.

“I know someone - very close to me actually - that was on a hit cable show - ran seven years - ( it could still be going). She was paid I /7 th of the male lead,” he wrote. “She was nominated for multiple Emmy’s and won - ( nominated for at least 3 recall ) no other person behind or in front of camera was ever nominated.”

He continued, “The rich ass studio rolling in money — would NOT give her a raise - after underpaying her horribly And made her take cable guest star money — which was not 4 thousand a week in cable - but still viciously underpaid her for a long running show — who’s performance was nominated for multiple Emmy’s - as she was everyone’s favorite character — and clearly the most popular character on the show.”

getty

Cusack added that the process was “mean” and ultimately led to his sister quitting the show. “She just hated the gaslighting asshole execs - and wants out of the business - as the treatment is so toxic -? - Why did they do it - Because they could get away with it,” he concluded.

For those interested in supporting the strike from home, SAG-AFTRA and WGA have asked the masses to continue spreading their message by showing support online. Consider joining the SAG-AFTRA movement by pledging your solidarity on the strike’s website or by signing the WGA's letter of support for the guild's contract negotiation.