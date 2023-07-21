We Support The Strike And Jeremy Allen White's Biceps at the Strike

There was a 'Shameless' reunion and shameless is how I feel about it.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 21, 2023 @ 01:03PM
Jeremy Allen White (C) walks the picket line in support of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strike
Photo:

getty

What’s the only thing hotter than a wife-pleaser-wearing Internet boyfriend? A wife-pleaser-wearing Internet boyfriend with a cause. Enter: Jeremy Allen White, who was not only notably present on the picket line in support of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strike on Thursday (swoon), but wearing an outfit so effortlessly cool, we won’t stop thinking about it for weeks.

In a photo snapped by a photographer on the scene, The Bear actor was seen sporting slouchy blue jeans paired with white sneakers, a gray baseball cap, and a breezy gray tank top while holding a sign that read “SAG-AFTRA on strike!” high in the air. White was joined by a few of his former Shameless co-stars during the outing, which the show’s director, Daniella Eisman, was sure to detail with a group photo shared to her Instagram grid.

“SHAMELESSly picketing 💪!” she captioned a snap of her posing alongside White, Shanola Hampton, Steve Howey, Rachel Leah Cohen, Isidora Goreshter, and Noel Fisher. 

It comes as little surprise that many members of the Shameless crew were present on the picket line, as their appearance came just a week after Joan Cusack’s brother, John Cusack, tweeted about his sister’s unfair treatment during her time on the show.

“I know someone - very close to me actually - that was on a hit cable show -  ran seven years -  ( it could still be going). She was paid  I /7 th of the male lead,” he wrote. “She was nominated for multiple Emmy’s and won - ( nominated for at least 3 recall ) no other person behind or in front of camera was ever nominated.”

He continued, “The rich ass studio rolling in money —  would NOT  give her a raise - after underpaying her horribly And made her take cable guest star money — which was not 4 thousand a week in cable - but still viciously underpaid her for a long running show — who’s performance was nominated for multiple Emmy’s - as she was everyone’s favorite character — and clearly the most popular character on the show.”

Actors Jeremy Allen White, Laura Wiggins and Joan Cusack of the television show 'Shameless' speak during the Showtime portion of the 2012 Television Critics Association Press Tour

getty

Cusack added that the process was “mean” and ultimately led to his sister quitting the show. “She just hated the gaslighting asshole execs - and wants out of the business - as the treatment is so toxic -? - Why did they do it - Because they could get away with it,” he concluded.

For those interested in supporting the strike from home, SAG-AFTRA and WGA have asked the masses to continue spreading their message by showing support online. Consider joining the SAG-AFTRA movement by pledging your solidarity on the strike’s website or by signing the WGA's letter of support for the guild's contract negotiation.

Related Articles
Tony Bennett Neil Young Benefit 2004
Legendary Singer Tony Bennett Has Died at Age 96
Camila Cabello Premios Juventud 2023
Camila Cabello Wore an LBD With a Plunging Cutout Across the Chest
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable in the New 'American Horror Story' Teaser
kylie jenner white skirt set ig
Kylie Jenner Tried Out the "Tomato Girl" Trend in the Girliest White Skirt Set
NEWS: Ariana Grande Is Reportedly Dating Her 'Wicked' Co-Star and 'Spongebob Squarepants' Musical Alum Ethan Slater
Ariana Grande Is Reportedly Dating Her 'Wicked' Co-Star Ethan Slater
Simone Ashley 2023 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic
Simone Ashley’s R&R Included Not One But Two Trendy Swimsuits
Kim Kardashian 2023 Time100 Gala Ivory Silk Dress
Kim Kardashian Just Implied That She Dated Pete Davidson Too Soon After Her Divorce From Kanye West
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Shut Down Rumors That She Got Plastic Surgery on Her "Whole Face"
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Paired Her Little White Dress With Polarizing Flip-Flop Heels
Julia Fox Blue Button-Up Dress With Two Sets of Sleeves July 18, 2023
Julia Fox's Multi-Sleeved Shirt Dress Had Us Doing a Double Take
Florence Pugh Short Blonde Hair London 'Oppenheimer' Premiere
Florence Pugh Buzzed Her Hair For "Vanity" Purposes
Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin 2023 Cannes Film Festival
Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse Are Married
rita ora love island instagram
The Only Thing Smaller Than Rita Ora’s Pleated Miniskirt Was Her Underboob-Baring Crochet Bra Top
Julia Fox See-Through Bikini
Julia Fox's High-Cut, See-Through Bikini Just Took Sexy Swimwear to a Whole New Level
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Celebrated Her Wedding Anniversary in a Super-Sparkly White Minidress
Kristin Davis "And just Like That..." Premiere 2021
Here's the Real Reason Why Kristin Davis Never Wanted to Get Married