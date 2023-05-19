Jennifer Love Hewitt's New Blonde Hair Is Literal Perfection

Call 9-1-1. We need to book an emergency color session.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
Published on May 19, 2023 @ 01:21PM
Jennifer Love Hewitt
Jennifer Love Hewitt's signature flowing chestnut hair may be firmly cemented in our minds, along with her roles in Can't Hardly WaitI Know What You Did Last Summer, and the criminally underappreciated Heartbreakers, but the 9-1-1 star and ‘90s teen movie legend is going lighter just in time for summer — and you'll want to screenshot this for your stylist, stat.

Earlier this week, JLo Hew shared a hair transformation on her Instagram Story that came via celeb-favorite Nikki Lee at L.A.'s beloved Nine Zero One (a hotspot frequented by fellow teen idol Mandy Moore and soccer superstar Megan Rapinoe). "Went even a little bit lighter," she wrote alongside a snapshot of her new blonde-bronde hair. The honey-blonde shade still maintains some of Hewitt's signature brunette in the lowlights, but the top sections are definitely blonde and perfect for the warm, sunny weather on the horizon. 

Jennifer Love Hewitt

Instagram/jenniferlovehewitt
Jennifer Love Hewitt

Instagram/jenniferlovehewitt

Allure reports that just a few weeks ago, Hewitt offered up a preview of the color process with another Story post. "We did a thing. She's giving summer vibes," she wrote at the time, showing a color that's not as light as her more recent post, but undeniably a few shades up from her signature chocolate brown.

"So far we’ve done two appointments to get her to where she’s at now," Lee told Allure of the journey from dark to light. She noted that Hewitt had layers of dark color originally and that they both wanted to maintain the integrity of her hair while lifting the color to its current blonde shade. "It was important to her and me both that we keep her hair healthy. We're both loving where she’s landed in this honey golden stage, but are excited to continue to brighten up."

