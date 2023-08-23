I Found a Nearly Identical Version of Jennifer Lopez’s Uncomplicated Shirt for $7 Apiece on Amazon

I’ll take two, please.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
Published on August 23, 2023

Photo:

Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have stolen my heart. What can I say? I’m a big Bennifer fan, so when I saw Lopez’s sweet birthday post to Affleck, I was all googly-eyed. But I was even more drawn to the singer’s effortless ensemble.

Instagram @jlo

Lopez can be seen wearing a casual white tank top featuring a body-hugging silhouette and ringer neckline. It comes as no surprise that the star reached for this wardrobe staple, as virtually everyone has been wearing plain white tanks. Sydney Sweeney told InStyle that the easy piece is her “go-to,” while Kendall Jenner wore a similar version earlier this month. Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber are in the same boat, styling the basic number with oversized jeans and huge purses.    

I understand the hype; white tanks, like these $9-apiece Amazon Essentials, have established themselves as closet staples, thanks to their versatility. Reach for a Lopez-inspired top and wear it under a blazer for a chic approach, style it with a pair of big, baggy jeans for the Bieber effect, or wear it with lounge shorts for the ideal at-home cozy ‘fit. But when it comes to my own style, I like to wear my staple tops, similar to this Vichyie Racerback Tank and this Kamissy Ribbed Cami, with long maxi skirts and boots, creating the perfect pre-fall uniform. 

Amazon Essentials Two-Pack of Slim-Fit Tanks

Amazon Essentials Women's Slim-Fit Tank

Amazon

Vichyie Racerback Tank

VICHYIE Women Tank Tops Summer Sleeveless Basic Cami Top Shirt Slim Knit Ribbed Racerback Blouses

Amazon

Kamissy Ribbed Cami

Amazon KAMISSY Women's Sleeveless Crop Tank Top Slim Fit Scoop Neck Ribbed Knit Basic Crop Cami Shirts Tops

Amazon

Speaking of transitional weather, white tanks are ideal for autumn because of their lightweight nature. Layer one under a long-sleeve shirt for additional warmth, throw on a jean jacket to combat the brisk breeze, or wear a white top alongside a fluffy teddy bear coat. No matter how you style these easy pieces, they’re sure to become your do-it-all fall essentials that will make getting ready for chilly autumnal days that much easier. 

Uncomplicated white tanks are additionally inexpensive, making JLo’s style obtainable for many. Snag a $9 Hanes Ecosmart top for a laid-back effect, or opt for a four-pack of Comfneat tanks that come out to $7 apiece. Just know that the magic isn’t in the price or the brand, but in the overall fit, feel, and style of your new favorite top. So, why not save a few extra bucks and secure an affordable version?

Hanes Ecosmart Undershirt

Amazon Hanes Boys' Tank Undershirt, EcoSmart Cotton Shirt, Multiple Packs Available

Amazon

Comfneat Four-Pack of Slim-Fit Cotton Tanks

Amazon Comfneat Women's 4-Pack Slim-Fit Basic Tanks Cotton Casual Comfy Top Underwear Vests

Amazon

