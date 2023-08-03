Jennifer Lopez’s Basic White Tank Is “Sexy and Comfortable at the Same Time,” According to Shoppers

While her pop-star status, glitzy on-stage ensembles, and historic fashion moments might lead you to think otherwise, Jennifer Lopez really is the queen of low-key dressing. Save for a few blinged-out dresses and the occasional metallic shoe, the A-lister tends to stick to the basics, from classic summer silhouettes to everyday loungewear. So when she took to Instagram to promote her alcohol brand Delola this week, I was neither shocked that she was wearing a wardrobe basic, nor was I shocked that I wanted it.

In a video posted by the brand, Lopez is seen pouring herself a birthday-week cocktail while donning a ribbed white tank top. She paired the cropped wardrobe essential with a high-waisted bottom and gold jewelry, instantly elevating the everyday basic. Despite already owning a number of tank tops, I immediately started looking for this exact style, given that its thick fabric and flattering neckline immediately caught my attention. And with a little help, I found it.

Gooseberry

According to Gooseberry Intimates — a lingerie and loungewear brand worn by Hailey Bieber and Ciara — Lopez is wearing its Les Girls Rib Tank in white. The 100-percent cotton top has a cropped, curve-hugging fit and features an elastic underband that keeps it in place while allowing you to adjust the length. It’s simple in theory, but the thick, durable straps and scoop neck instantly set this tank apart from the cheap ones you can buy in bulk.

Shoppers love how versatile Gooseberry Intimates’ ribbed tank is, writing that it’s “perfect for dressing up or down.” Others are impressed by how well it balances a more sexy silhouette with the everyday wearability you want from a basic, with one person writing that it is “simple, but so sexy,” while another described the top as “so sexy and comfortable at the same time.”

Gooseberry

But above all, shoppers are obsessed with how well-made and luxurious this top feels. “[It’s] super soft and comfortable,” wrote one person, while another wrote that the tank is so “comfortable,” they “want to wear it everyday.” Others wrote that “it’s really good quality” with the “perfect” fit.

If you want to recreate Jennifer Lopez’s sexy but casual birthday week look, grab her exact tank top for $40.

