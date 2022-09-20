Jennifer Lopez’s All-White Outfit Proves Fashion Rules Are Outdated

It’s always a good time for a white power suit.

Published on September 20, 2022

Last week, Jennifer Lopez spoke on a panel at Universal Studios wearing a white outfit from head to toe. While it was almost two weeks after Labor Day, the singer proved once and for all that there are no rules when it comes to fashion. 

J.Lo’s look consisted of high-end designer pieces, including a $3,590 Fendi blazer and $980 trousers, a pair of $1,150 Valentino heels, and $6,200 Tiffany & Co. earrings. If these pricey items aren’t in your budget, Amazon has similar white styles for less than $70.

Shop White Clothes and Shoes at Amazon:

This long blazer from The Drop is the first step in replicating J.Lo’s chic white suit. It has a notched collar, two envelope pockets, a singular button on the front, and a vent on the back. The jacket is a versatile staple for fall, as you can wear it with everything from jeans to dresses to matching white trousers. Choose from sizes XXS through 5X,  and add a thin, white belt to fully master J.Lo’s look.

The Drop Women's Blake Long Blazer

Shop now: $70; amazon.com

If you don’t already have white trousers to wear with the blazer, we recommend this sleek pair, also from The Drop. The pants secretly have elastic on the back of the waistband, making them super comfortable to wear all day long. They also have side pockets and a straight-leg silhouette that tapers off around the ankles. These trousers also come in sizes XXS through 5X, which corresponds to 00 through 34.

The Drop Women's Abby Flat Front Pant

Shop now: $55; amazon.com

For shoes, these platform chunky heels are similar to the Valentino pair Lopez wore, but for a fraction of the price. They’re made from matte faux-leather, and have a 5.5-inch heel, 2.2-inch platform, and an adjustable ankle-strap. Despite the heels’ sky-high height, a shopper confirmed they’re “extremely comfortable, easy to walk in, and absolutely stunning.”

WETKISS Platform Chunky Heels for Women

Shop now: $50–$65; amazon.com

Finish off the J.Lo-inspired look with these $15 chainlink earrings. They’re made from 18 karat gold-plated brass and have a stud closure. Plus, tons of shoppers confirmed they’re extremely lightweight, so you don’t have to worry about them weighing down your ears. One reviewer even said they’re a “great alternative to Tiffany earrings” because they offer the same “chic look at a great, affordable price.”

Barzel 18K Gold Plated Symmetrical Chain Link Dangling Earrings

Amazon

Shop now: $15; amazon.com

Gone are the days when you could only wear white for just a few months of the year. As Jennifer Lopez proved, a powerful white suit is always in style. 

