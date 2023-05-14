Jennifer Lopez's Elevated Take on Streetwear Includes Nikes Dunks and a Croc-Embossed Birkin

Keeping it chill and chic.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker

Published on May 14, 2023 @ 12:43PM
Jennifer Lopez
At first glance, Jennifer Lopez's weekend outfit seemed chill, but, as we all know, looks can be deceiving.

On Saturday, J.Lo stepped out in Beverly Hills with her 15-year-old daughter Emme for a mother-daughter shopping spree, wearing her version of casual. Laid-back luxury, if you will. Putting an elevated spin on streetwear, Lopez wore a cropped charcoal gray sweater that showed a sliver of her stomach, and paired the knitted top with baggy low-rise jeans with a ruffled waistband, coordinating Nike Dunk Low sneakers, and a black croc-embossed Birkin bag that costs more than most people make in an entire year.  

Jennifer Lopez

She finished accessorizing her look with several of her style signatures — including oversized aviator sunglasses, gold hoops, and a smattering of diamond rings. Her caramel-colored hair was pulled back into a low-ponytail, and she completed her glam with a nude lip and a dusting of bronzer. 

J.Lo's casual style is a welcome reprieve from the nonstop glamour she's been serving on the red carpet as of late.  Just a few days ago, she attended a special screening of her new Netflix film, The Mother, in Los Angeles, wearing a sparkly three-piece set that consisted of a tiny plunging bra, a skintight maxi skirt, and a floor-sweeping trench coat. And before that, she spiced up the classic LBD with a pair of blingy stilettos and a massive diamond necklace that took up a fair amount space on her dress's bodice.

