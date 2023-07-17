Jennifer Lopez Celebrated Her Wedding Anniversary in a Super-Sparkly White Minidress

Wedding dress, but make it party-ready.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 17, 2023 @ 11:51AM
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez. Photo:

Backgrid

Believe it or not, it's been a year since Bennifer 2.0 made it official. And last night, Jennifer Lopez may have been feeling a little bit nostalgic with her outfit choice, stepping out in Los Angeles wearing a party-ready minidress in bridal white. To celebrate a full year of wedded bliss (Lopez and Ben Affleck got married on July 17), the celebrity duo headed to Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, a spot beloved by their superstar cohorts. 

Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez.

Backgrid

Lopez's Valentino dress featured a sheer bodice covered in an ornate pattern traced out in sparkling crystals. She paired the round-neck mini with sky-high silver platforms and carried a tiny green bag with a long chain strap. She wore her hair big and blown out and finished the look with show-stopping, over-the-top earrings. And while Lopez looked ready to walk down the aisle all over again (albeit with a bit of spice), Affleck wore a black sweater and matching pants with boots. 

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of Warner Bros. "The Flash"

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

According to the Daily Mail, earlier in the day the couple spent some quality time with their kids in Beverly Hills. The lunch included Lopez's 16-year-old twins, Emme and Max, and Affleck's son, Samuel. Of course, Lopez and Affleck first met back in 2002 on the set of Gigli. At the time, she was married to her ex Cris Judd. Since then, the two had their ups, down, separate relationships, marriages, divorces, and kids, but came back together to give fans their real-life rom-com fantasies in 2021, which culminated last year with their wedding. 

Related Articles
Emma Watson
Emma Watson's Wimbledon Minidress Is a Rewear From Her 2017 'Beauty and the Beast' Press Tour
Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope Disick
Kourtney Kardashian and Daughter Penelope Twinned in Matching Crochet Crop Tops and White Leis
Dua lipa Puma
Dua Lipa's New Puma Campaign Remixes a Jersey for Real Life
Karlie Kloss, Joshua Kushner
Karlie Kloss Welcomed Her Second Child With Joshua Kushner
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales attend the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup
Prince William Reportedly Loves How "Normal" Kate Middleton Is
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie's Latest 'Barbie' Press Tour Look Paid Tribute to This Ultra-Rare Doll
Jennifer Lopez "The Flash" premiere
Jennifer Lopez Just Proved You Can Wear White and Cream Together
TBT: Mandy Moore & Andy Roddick
TBT: Mandy Moore Was Set Up With Andy Roddick by Her Mom
Tom Holland and Zendaya attend SiriusXM's Town Hall with the cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home
Tom Holland Said Zendaya Sliced Her Finger Open Trying to Cook for Him
Dua Lipa attends the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square
Dua Lipa's Latest 'Barbie' Look Includes a Super-High Ponytail and All Versace Everything
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez’s Version of Loungewear Included a Matching Cowboy Hat and the Sparkliest Work Boots
Sofia Vergara
Sofía Vergara's Neon Green One-Piece Is Giving the Bikini a Run for Its Money
ryan gosling 'barbie' premiere
Ryan Gosling's Barbie Premiere Jewelry Was a Sneaky Shout-Out to Eva Mendes
Greta Gerwig 'Barbie' Los Angeles Premiere Pink Valentino
Greta Gerwig Finally Wore Pink to the 'Barbie' Premiere
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa's Baby Pink Thigh-High Boots Are Barbiecore at Its Best
Kim Kardashian attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week
Kim Kardashian Celebrated the Fourth of July In a Custom 17-Carat Diamond Belly Chain