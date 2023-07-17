Jennifer Lopez Celebrated Her Wedding Anniversary in a Super-Sparkly White Minidress

Believe it or not, it's been a year since Bennifer 2.0 made it official. And last night, Jennifer Lopez may have been feeling a little bit nostalgic with her outfit choice, stepping out in Los Angeles wearing a party-ready minidress in bridal white. To celebrate a full year of wedded bliss (Lopez and Ben Affleck got married on July 17), the celebrity duo headed to Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, a spot beloved by their superstar cohorts.

Jennifer Lopez. Backgrid

Lopez's Valentino dress featured a sheer bodice covered in an ornate pattern traced out in sparkling crystals. She paired the round-neck mini with sky-high silver platforms and carried a tiny green bag with a long chain strap. She wore her hair big and blown out and finished the look with show-stopping, over-the-top earrings. And while Lopez looked ready to walk down the aisle all over again (albeit with a bit of spice), Affleck wore a black sweater and matching pants with boots.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

According to the Daily Mail, earlier in the day the couple spent some quality time with their kids in Beverly Hills. The lunch included Lopez's 16-year-old twins, Emme and Max, and Affleck's son, Samuel. Of course, Lopez and Affleck first met back in 2002 on the set of Gigli. At the time, she was married to her ex Cris Judd. Since then, the two had their ups, down, separate relationships, marriages, divorces, and kids, but came back together to give fans their real-life rom-com fantasies in 2021, which culminated last year with their wedding.

