Jennifer Lopez Celebrated Her Wedding Anniversary With a New Song Dedicated to Ben Affleck

"Dear Ben Part II" is the sequel we've all been waiting for.

Published on August 21, 2023 @ 04:09PM
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck The Flash Los Angeles premiere
The party doesn't stop when you're Jennifer Lopez. The superstar has seemingly been celebrating her wedding anniversary all summer and, well, nobody's complaining when she's posting dreamy snaps from her Georgia wedding ceremony, getting misty-eyed with commemorative posts, and dropping teasers of new material. This morning, Lopez shared another batch of photos to Instagram and, in true Jennifer Lopez fashion, offered an Easter egg for a new track, which is set to be a follow-up to 2002's "Dear Ben."

“One year ago today 🤍 …,” Lopez wrote alongside today's photo dump, which included scenes from her wedding to Affleck and a look at two wedding dresses. She finished the sweet note with a preview of the lyrics to her yet-to-be-released song, "Dear Ben Part II," which is set to appear on her upcoming album This Is Me … Now. Appropriately enough, "Dear Ben" appeared on her album This Is Me ... Then.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Netflix's "The Mother"

Lopez and Affleck celebrated their wedding during a lavish ceremony in Georgia on Aug. 21, 2022, with friends and family in attendance. Officially, they tied the knot in Las Vegas a month before. 

The famous duo had "an extraordinary weekend of celebrations planned," leading up to their second wedding, including "a pre-wedding party, a ceremony and ... lots of fun lined up," a source People last year.

Earlier, in July, Lopez celebrated her Las Vegas wedding date, one day after the anniversary of their ceremony at the famous (and celeb-beloved) Little White Chapel.

“One year since our Midnight Trip To Vegas … 🤍♠️❤️,” she wrote on Instagram.

