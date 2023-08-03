Jennifer Lopez Just Paired $92 Ombré Leggings With a Rare $200K Birkin

It's no secret that Jennifer Lopez knows a thing or two about killing a workout (and doing it in style, might we add), but her latest gym outfit — and more specifically, her latest gym bag — just proved once and for all that the while the singer's love may not cost a thing, her wardrobe sure does.

Earlier this week, Lopez was spotted heading to the gym in the Hamptons while sporting the kind of fashion-forward gym attire that will burn a hole in your wallet. Combining comfort and style, J.Lo styled a pair of $92 Niyama Sol blue-and-white ombré leggings with a matching sports bra that she layered under a light gray crewneck sweater. A pair of white trainers, silver hoop earrings, and her crystal-embellished water bottle accessorized the singer’s look, and she wore her brunette hair pulled up into a messy ponytail.

While her practical yet polished athleisure look could definitely be one to copy on future gym days, it was J. Lo’s impressive, glamorous handbag that truly stole the show: a crocodile Hermès Himalaya Niloticus Birkin bag that retails for around $225,000.

Lopez’s outing came just days after she sported a head-to-toe white lounge set featuring a cropped half-zip-up jacket with low-rise loose cargo pants. Never one to shy away from making a statement, she slipped into a pair of indoor-outdoor shearling slippers and added a pair of diamond stud earrings. Aviator sunglasses rounded out her errand running ‘fit, and she slicked back her hair into a ponytail.