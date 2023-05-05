Jennifer Lopez Yassified Her Versace LBD With the Blingiest Stilettos

If we had to choose one word to sum up Jennifer Lopez's personal style, it would have to be glamorous. The singer-slash-actress is never one not to make a fashion statement regardless of the occasion — whether she's casually house-hunting or hitting the red carpet. So, it came as little surprise that she amped up the classic little black dress while stepping out for a special screening of her new Netflix film, The Mother, at the Whitby Hotel in Midtown Manhattan yesterday.



Putting a very J.Lo spin on the simplest of wardrobe staples, Lopez accessorized her black sleeveless Versace midi dress with strappy stilettos that were covered in crystals and artfully crisscrossed up her legs. She added more bling in the form of a massive serpentine-style statement necklace and a coordinating cuff on her wrist. She finished off her dazzling look with a boxy black clutch and her caramel-colored hair styled in bombshell waves parted down the middle.



Getty

J.Lo stuck to her beauty signatures, combining a glossy nude lip with feathery lashes and shimmery eye shadow.

This wasn't the only ultra-glamorous outfit J.Lo has worn during her press tour. Just this week, she brought the drama during an appearance on the Today show in a sheer sea-foam blouse with over-the-top, oversized bell sleeves. She paired the spotlight-stealing top with a coordinating pencil skirt and a pair of sky-high PVC shoes, as well as a nude bandeau bra underneath.

The Mother will be available to stream on Netflix on May 12.