The Slits in Jennifer Lopez’s Denim Dress Were So High, They Revealed a Surprise Set of Tiny Shorts

While there’s certainly no shortage of itty-bitty bikinis and super-short hot pants gracing our feeds as we head into the official start of summer, Jennifer Lopez is on a mission to prove that beating the heat doesn’t always have to mean stripping down.

Case in point? On Monday, the multi-hyphenate was spotted furniture shopping in West Hollywood wearing an outfit that was as breezy as it was full-coverage. For the occasion, Lopez sported a floor-sweeping blue denim Valentino button-up dress that not only featured a collar and slouchy, oversized sleeves, but two sky-high leg slits. Although this was far from the first time that the A-lister has sported a leg slit while out and about, these slits were exceptionally high (even for J.Lo), showing off both the pair of high-cut black underwear and the knee-high two-toned leather boots that she wore underneath.

Gold hoop earrings, a brown leather handbag, tinted sunglasses, and (of course) a caffeinated beverage accessorized Lopez’s shopping ‘fit, and she wore her caramel hair pulled out of her face with a claw clip. She kept her glam low-key and simple to complete the look, opting for a bronzy complexion and a pink lip.

Jennifer’s outing comes amid reports via TMZ that she and her husband, Ben Affleck, had finally closed on a house together after months of hunting. The pair will presumably reside in their Beverly Hills mansions with their blended family, which includes Lopez’s two children from her marriage to ex Marc Anthony and Affleck’s three children from his marriage to ex Jennifer Garner.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Last month, J.Lo gave insight as to what Affleck is like as a dad during an appearance on The View. “​​He’s just so in tune,” she said at the time. “He’s such a brilliant guy anyway, like he’s so learned in so many things, and you can just tell that when he had his kids, he must have read every book and everything that you could possibly learn about children, and he applies it.”



She added, “He’s present, and that’s all you can ask: for a present, loving dad who cares and shows up every single day, and that’s who he is.”