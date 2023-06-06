The Slits in Jennifer Lopez’s Denim Dress Were So High, They Revealed a Surprise Set of Tiny Shorts

That's one way to beat the heat.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 6, 2023 @ 03:22PM
JLo High Slit Denim Dress
Photo:

Backgrid

While there’s certainly no shortage of itty-bitty bikinis and super-short hot pants gracing our feeds as we head into the official start of summer, Jennifer Lopez is on a mission to prove that beating the heat doesn’t always have to mean stripping down. 

Case in point? On Monday, the multi-hyphenate was spotted furniture shopping in West Hollywood wearing an outfit that was as breezy as it was full-coverage. For the occasion, Lopez sported a floor-sweeping blue denim Valentino button-up dress that not only featured a collar and slouchy, oversized sleeves, but two sky-high leg slits. Although this was far from the first time that the A-lister has sported a leg slit while out and about, these slits were exceptionally high (even for J.Lo), showing off both the pair of high-cut black underwear and the knee-high two-toned leather boots that she wore underneath.

Gold hoop earrings, a brown leather handbag, tinted sunglasses, and (of course) a caffeinated beverage accessorized Lopez’s shopping ‘fit, and she wore her caramel hair pulled out of her face with a claw clip. She kept her glam low-key and simple to complete the look, opting for a bronzy complexion and a pink lip.

Jennifer’s outing comes amid reports via TMZ that she and her husband, Ben Affleck, had finally closed on a house together after months of hunting. The pair will presumably reside in their Beverly Hills mansions with their blended family, which includes Lopez’s two children from her marriage to ex Marc Anthony and Affleck’s three children from his marriage to ex Jennifer Garner. 

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Last month, J.Lo gave insight as to what Affleck is like as a dad during an appearance on The View. “​​He’s just so in tune,” she said at the time. “He’s such a brilliant guy anyway, like he’s so learned in so many things, and you can just tell that when he had his kids, he must have read every book and everything that you could possibly learn about children, and he applies it.”

She added, “He’s present, and that’s all you can ask: for a present, loving dad who cares and shows up every single day, and that’s who he is.”

Related Articles
Kylie Jenner Met Gala
Kylie Jenner Summoned Summer in a Teeny-Tiny Bandeau Bra
Priyanka Chopra at Beyonce's World Tour
Priyanka Chopra Wore a Midriff-Baring Two-Piece Set With the Highest Slit to a Beyoncé Concert
Irina Shayk
Irina Shayk Matched Her Underwear to Her Lacy Versace Slip Dress
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Does Pajama Dressing Her Way in a Sheer Nightgown and Cowboy Boots
Kate Middleton and Prince William Attending Prince of Jordan's Royal Wedding
Kate Middleton Attended a Royal Wedding in the Dreamiest Pink Dress
Khloe Kardashian Orange Dress
Khloé Kardashian’s Slinky Creamsicle-Colored Dress Is Summer in an Outfit
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Just Wore the Perfect Summer Outfit For When It's Too Hot For Clothes
Eva Longoria
The Slit on Eva Longoria's Sheer LBD Couldn't Have Climbed Any Higher
Kendall Jenner Pastie Dress Instagram Story
Kendall Jenner's Tiny Naked Dress Included Petal Pasties
sydney sweeney today show mint green outfit
Sydney Sweeney Gave Modern Day 'Heathers' in a Minty-Fresh Blazer and Skirt Set
Kate Hudson attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Kate Hudson Shared Her Summer Book Pick Wearing Nothing But Tiny Bikini Bottoms
Vanessa Hudgens 2023 Met Gala
Vanessa Hudgens Is Summer-Ready In a Bra Top and Maxiskirt Set
Dua lipa instagram red lingerie
Dua Lipa's Latest Mirror Selfie Featured a Fiery Two-Piece Lingerie Set
Kendall Jenner Sheer Cover Up
Kendall Jenner Took The Naked Dress Trend to the Coast
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Nailed the Nautical Theme in an Off-the-Shoulder Striped Sweater and Denim Miniskirt
Jennifer Lopez Los Angeles
Jennifer Lopez’s Latest Look Is a Masterclass in Summer Layering