Jennifer Lopez Celebrated Valentine's Day Early With Sheer Lace Lingerie

This year marks Jennifer Lopez's first Valentine's Day as Mrs. Affleck, and she already has her outfit — or rather, lack thereof — planned for the romantic holiday.



On Friday, J.Lo shared what she'll be wearing on Valentine's Day in a sultry video posted to Instagram. In the clip, the singer-slash-actress modeled a lacy lingerie set from Intimissmi that was super strappy, super see-through...and blue. Skipping the traditional pinks and reds typically associated with the holiday, Lopez, instead, opted for a sky blue balconette bra with sheer lace cups, halter-neck straps, and strip of fabric that wrapped around the bodice with a decorative gold clip at the chest. Her high-rise bottoms also featured crisscrossing straps that climbed up her waist, as well as mesh paneling.

J.Lo accessorized with a white silk robe draped below her shoulders and a blue moonstone necklace to match. As for her glam, J.Lo stuck with her signature bombshell look, and paired her full-bodied waves with smoky eye makeup and glowing skin.

"Amore 💙💙 #ValentinesDay is only 4 days away …," she reminded her followers in the caption while giving them a sneak peek of her lingerie look.

Back in April 2022, J.Lo and Ben Affleck got engaged for a second time, after splitting almost two decades prior. Within a few months of their engagement, they got married during an intimate Las Vegas ceremony, which was followed by a lavish wedding at Affleck's Georgia estate in August. In a recent interview with Today, Lopez said 2022 was her "best year" since welcoming her twins Emme and Max.



"We moved in together, the kids moved in together, so it's been like a really kind of emotional transition," Lopez said. "But at the same time… all your dreams coming true, it's just been a phenomenal year." She added, "Best year, I think, since my kids were born."