Jennifer Lopez Just Wore Spring’s Daintiest Trend in a New Way

The bow earrings might just sell out.

By
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Published on April 7, 2023 @ 07:00AM

If you were to ask a five-year-old me what accessory I’d most love as an adult, she would probably confidently answer, “Bows.” And — to future-me’s surprise — she’d be right. While I spent well over a decade not thinking about the precious detail that adorned each and every one of my elementary school hairdos and outfits, bows are now back at the forefront of my brain (and style inspo board) thanks to this season’s red carpets, runways, and celebrity stylings.

Just last month, Helen Mirren rocked bows on her kitten heels, a new take on the hair trend we’d seen on a number of our favorite stars just a few months ago. And this week, Jennifer Lopez confirmed that bows are, in fact, one of spring’s hottest trends when she donned a pair of $48 bow-clad drop earrings.

DAPHNE BOW DROP

Untamed Petals

Shop now: $48; untamedpetals.com

The multi-hyphenate paired her slicked-back ponytail with Untamed Petal’s Daphne Bow Drop earrings when promoting her newly-launched drink brand, Delola. The gold, gem-encrusted earrings are just over three-inches long and feature three bow details, all strung together with a dainty chain. The Lopez-worn set finds the perfect balance between playful and elegant thanks to the elevated materials and feminine details.

Earrings are one of the easiest ways to try out one of this season’s biggest (but physically smallest!) trends. While I personally love Lopez’s pick, they may just sell out. If they do and you’re looking for something a bit smaller for everyday wear, consider this set of bow studs you can grab at Amazon for just $11.

Spinningdaisy Handmade High Gloss Tiny Bow Ribbon Earrings

Amazon

Shop now: $11; amazon.com

The earrings have a high-shine finish and are available in both gold and silver. Shoppers describe them as “beautiful, elegant, and classy,” with one noting that despite being “light” and “dainty,” they are incredibly “well made.”

Or, find a middle between the two is this sterling silver pair that features a bow design at the lobe and ribbon-ties that extend out nearly two inches. The “ribbon” is incredibly thin, giving this selection a similar dainty — almost malleable — look to J.Lo’s earrings. One shopper described the set as “adorable” and noted that they loved them so much, they grabbed the pair in a second color.

Reffeer 925 Sterling Silver Bow Drop Earrings Dangle for Women Girls Bowknot Dangle Earrings Studs

Amazon

Shop now: $14; amazon.com  

If you were looking for a more adult way to try the elementary-inspired trend, look no further than Jennifer Lopez, whose drop bow earrings find the perfect balance between glamor and fun.

