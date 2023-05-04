We Want to Wear Every Piece of Jennifer Lopez's Luxe, Cozy Groutfit

Let's actually not get loud.

Published on May 4, 2023 @ 12:21PM
Jennifer Lopez
Photo:

Gotham/GC Images

Jennifer Lopez's next Netflix blockbuster, The Mother, hits streaming on May 12, so it's no surprise that the superstar is offering up a veritable fashion extravaganza leading up to the release. She's got talk shows to go to, the Met Gala right before all the promo, and, of course, just being her usual glam self as she walks the streets of Manhattan. Today, after wearing a fascinator and cutout gown on the Met Steps and a sheer blouse on the Today show, Lopez turned the NYC streets into her personal catwalk with a cozy and luxe monochromatic outfit that we want to steal immediately — and "wealth whispers" TikTok will be all about in T-minus 30 seconds.

Lopez's groutfit included a long tailored coat with soft shoulders, a sleek, slim silhouette, and a hem that almost grazed the sidewalk. That was layered over what looked like a simple tank-top style gray shell and flared soft pants, but it very well could have been a super-luxe catsuit bisected by an architectural belt with statement hardware. Lopez topped off the look with a studded Valentino bag and light-lensed aviators. With nary a single logo in sight, it was a low-key combo that still managed to exude expensive luxury, especially topped off with a signature J.Lo blowout and subtle glam.

Jennifer Lopez

Gotham/GC Images

Though Lopez and her beau Ben Affleck weren't spotted together at the Met Gala this year, the multi-hyphenate did bring a date with her to the after-party: her sister. People reports that Lopez and her younger sister Lynda arrived together at Stella McCartney's Met Gala after-party. Lydia shared the super-sweet sibling moment on Instagram, writing, "#Aboutlastnight Stayed up late wayyyy too many nights this week." Lopez has shared snaps of Lynda on her Instagram Feed, too, including a shot with their other sister, Leslie Ann, back in March 2022 for International Women's Day.

