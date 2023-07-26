Jennifer Lopez Wore Two Head-Turning Looks To Celebrate Her 54th Birthday

When your name is Jennifer Lopez, you're granted the right to celebrate your birthday however you please — and in this year's case, that meant wearing two head-turning looks in one day.

On Tuesday (a day after her 54th birthday), J. Lo posted a photo dump teasing how she plans to celebrate all month long while detailing the sparkly backless dress she wore during her big birthday bash. The slinky, shimmery gown, which accompanied the singer as she danced on tabletops, was covered in sequins and featured a cowl neckline and spaghetti straps. She accessorized with a pair of emerald green diamond drop earrings, diamond tennis bracelets, a smattering of rings, and, at one point, a glass of her bottled cocktail, Delola.

Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

As for glam, J. Lo pulled her caramel hair back into a sultry half-up, half-down party pony and swiped on a glossy lip, shimmery eyeshadow, and feathered lashes.

“Birthday mood…all month!! Always a good day when Lola comes to play… #OnTheJLo: Birthday Edition coming soon,” she captioned the series of snaps.

Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

Switching gears, J. Lo later changed into something far more her speed: an ultra-sexy, itty-bitty string bikini. The singer layered her black-and-white, jaguar-print bikini underneath a coordinating plunging coverup, and she accessorized with a black fedora, dramatic gold hoops, a massive diamond chain necklace, and a stack of gold bracelets. J.Lo stuck to her beauty signatures, combining a glossy lip with winged eyeliner and smoky eyeshadow.