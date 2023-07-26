Jennifer Lopez Wore Two Head-Turning Looks To Celebrate Her 54th Birthday

Complete with the perfect party pony.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 26, 2023 @ 09:53AM
Jennifer Lopez Shotgun Wedding 2023
Photo:

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

When your name is Jennifer Lopez, you're granted the right to celebrate your birthday however you please — and in this year's case, that meant wearing two head-turning looks in one day.

On Tuesday (a day after her 54th birthday), J. Lo posted a photo dump teasing how she plans to celebrate all month long while detailing the sparkly backless dress she wore during her big birthday bash. The slinky, shimmery gown, which accompanied the singer as she danced on tabletops, was covered in sequins and featured a cowl neckline and spaghetti straps. She accessorized with a pair of emerald green diamond drop earrings, diamond tennis bracelets, a smattering of rings, and, at one point, a glass of her bottled cocktail, Delola.

Jennifer Lopez 54th Birthday

Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

As for glam, J. Lo pulled her caramel hair back into a sultry half-up, half-down party pony and swiped on a glossy lip, shimmery eyeshadow, and feathered lashes.

“Birthday mood…all month!! Always a good day when Lola comes to play… #OnTheJLo: Birthday Edition coming soon,” she captioned the series of snaps.

Jennifer Lopez 54th Birthday

Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

Switching gears, J. Lo later changed into something far more her speed: an ultra-sexy, itty-bitty string bikini. The singer layered her black-and-white, jaguar-print bikini underneath a coordinating plunging coverup, and she accessorized with a black fedora, dramatic gold hoops, a massive diamond chain necklace, and a stack of gold bracelets. J.Lo stuck to her beauty signatures, combining a glossy lip with winged eyeliner and smoky eyeshadow.

Related Articles
Eva Longoria LBD at Global Gift Gala
Eva Longoria Had a Midriff-Baring Moment in a Keyhole Cut-Out LBD
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez’s Sexy Lingerie Birthday Look Included the Shoe Trend Amal Clooney and Jennifer Aniston Wear
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens’s Crop Top Matching Set Is Equal Parts Sweet and Sexy
Timothee Chalamet and Adam Sandler are seen playing basketball
Adam Sandler's Slogan T-Shirt Proves He's Still the King of Dad Fashion
Sydney Sweeney NY Reality Screening
Sydney Sweeney, the Pop Star?
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek Traded Her Signature Bikinis for a Barbiecore One-Piece Bathing Suit
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian's Latest Bump Dump Included Her Sexiest Maternity Looks Yet
Ava Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe Twinned in Matching Bathrobes and Beach Waves
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa's Slinky Summer Halter-Neck Dress Was Completely Backless
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Rang In Her 31st Birthday While Wearing a Fiery Red Minidress
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Makes Leather-on-Leather Work for Summer
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Just Recreated Princess Diana's Signature Off-Duty Uniform
Jennifer Lopez Has Been Spotted in These Supermodel-Worn Flip Flops, and Theyâre on Sale for $12
Jennifer Lopez's Default Summer Shoe Is From a Supermodel-Loved Brand I Wear Every Single Day
Jennifer Lopez's Latest Look Paid Tribute to One Of Her Most Iconic Roles
Jennifer Lopez's Latest Look Paid Tribute to One of Her Most Iconic Roles
Jennifer Lopez Just Paired This Yearâs Hottest Shoe Trend With a White Mini Dress for Date Night
Jennifer Lopez Celebrated Her 1-Year Anniversary With Ben Affleck in 2023’s Hottest Shoe
Jennifer Lopez attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Prime Video's "Shotgun Wedding"
Jennifer Lopez Literally Elevated Her Latest All-White Look With Towering See-Through Platform Heels