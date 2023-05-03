Jennifer Lopez Says Her Kids "Love" Their Stepdad Ben Affleck

"He's a wonderful, wonderful father."

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
Published on May 3, 2023 @ 12:33PM
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
Superstar Jennifer Lopez offered up a rare glimpse into her life as a mother and what her children, Max and Emme, think of their new stepdad, Ben Affleck. During an appearance on the Today show with Hoda Kotb, Lopez explained that her kids (whom she shares with ex Marc Anthony) "love" Affleck and that because he has his children from a previous relationship as well, he knows the importance of being a stand-up dad to everyone who needs him.

"Well, he's a wonderful, wonderful father. And a father figure to [Max and Emme] as well, because he has his own three beautiful children, and then there's us," Lopez explained.

Affleck shares three children, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

"He's fantastic. He really steps up to the challenge of what that is and what that means," Lopez said. "And they love him. They love him. And they appreciate him, and so do I."

Lopez went on to say that she can see her children growing up in a completely different way than she did. They're teenagers now and, well, they're far, far from following in the footsteps of Jenny from the Block (for one, they don't live in the Bronx). 

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"They're becoming adults. They're challenging everything in life. And these kids have so much information — so much more than we had — so they're thinking and talking about life in a different way than I did when I was 15 or 16 years old," Lopez said. "They're challenging and looking at everything, which is great for our world. I feel like they're going to change the world, quite honestly. And make it so much better than we did."

