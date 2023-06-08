Jennifer Lopez Perfected Everyone’s Favorite Tiny Top, Big Pants Outfit Formula

A masterclass in transitional dressing.

By
Averi Baudler
Averi Baudler
Published on June 8, 2023 @ 04:45PM
Photo:

Backgrid

‘Tis the season to wear the smallest tops possible, and while Jennifer Lopez’s iteration of the trend may not be as itty-bitty as, say, Kylie Jenner’s latest look, the multi-hyphenate just proved that she’s not one to keep things simple by sporting the celeb-loved uniform with an added touch of (literal) ‘70s flare.

On Wednesday, Lopez was spotted wearing the summer-ready ensemble in question when stepping out in Los Angeles for a mid-week errands run in a breezy, plain white cropped T-shirt and flared brown corduroy pants by Chloé. A brown leather belt (complete with a gemstone belt buckle) added to the look’s vintage vibe, and she dressed the ‘fit up even further by accessorizing with a brown Hermès Birkin bag, tinted Aviators, gold hoop earrings, and ankle-breaking Gucci platform heels.

Jennifer wore her caramel-colored hair down in soft waves with a middle part during the outing, and she complemented her glowy complexion with subtle contour and a pink lip.

JLo High Slit Denim Dress

Backgrid

J.Lo’s outing comes amid a busy (and fashionable) week for the star as she prepares to move into her new $60 million Beverly Hills home with Ben Affleck (per TMZ). Earlier this week, the A-lister was seen furniture shopping in a floor-length denim Valentino button-up dress that featured leg slits so high, they revealed a surprise pair of tiny black shorts underneath. Jennifer added a pair of knee-high leather boots and a brown hand bag to complete the shopping spree ensemble, and she pulled her hair back into a messy updo.

