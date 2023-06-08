Celebrity Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez Perfected Everyone’s Favorite Tiny Top, Big Pants Outfit Formula A masterclass in transitional dressing. By Averi Baudler Averi Baudler Instagram Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on June 8, 2023 @ 04:45PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Backgrid ‘Tis the season to wear the smallest tops possible, and while Jennifer Lopez’s iteration of the trend may not be as itty-bitty as, say, Kylie Jenner’s latest look, the multi-hyphenate just proved that she’s not one to keep things simple by sporting the celeb-loved uniform with an added touch of (literal) ‘70s flare. On Wednesday, Lopez was spotted wearing the summer-ready ensemble in question when stepping out in Los Angeles for a mid-week errands run in a breezy, plain white cropped T-shirt and flared brown corduroy pants by Chloé. A brown leather belt (complete with a gemstone belt buckle) added to the look’s vintage vibe, and she dressed the ‘fit up even further by accessorizing with a brown Hermès Birkin bag, tinted Aviators, gold hoop earrings, and ankle-breaking Gucci platform heels. Jennifer Lopez’s Latest Look Is a Masterclass in Summer Layering Jennifer wore her caramel-colored hair down in soft waves with a middle part during the outing, and she complemented her glowy complexion with subtle contour and a pink lip. Backgrid J.Lo’s outing comes amid a busy (and fashionable) week for the star as she prepares to move into her new $60 million Beverly Hills home with Ben Affleck (per TMZ). Earlier this week, the A-lister was seen furniture shopping in a floor-length denim Valentino button-up dress that featured leg slits so high, they revealed a surprise pair of tiny black shorts underneath. Jennifer added a pair of knee-high leather boots and a brown hand bag to complete the shopping spree ensemble, and she pulled her hair back into a messy updo.