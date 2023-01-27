Jennifer Lopez's Throwback Thursday Look Included a Fitted Pantsuit With the Deepest Plunge

An outfit so good, J.Lo had to make sure we saw it.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 27, 2023 @ 09:40AM
Jennifer Lopez pantsuit Instagram
Photo:

Instagram/JENNIFER LOPEZ

As if Jennifer Lopez doesn’t sport enough awe-worthy ensembles in her day-to-day life, she just threw it back (while resurrecting the throwback Thursday selfie) to showcase one look we may have missed the first time around.

With the Jan. 27 release of Shotgun Wedding (her rom-com with Josh Duhamel) only a day away, Lopez took Thursday as an opportunity to share one last photo roundup from the film’s promotional tour with her 233 million Instagram followers. While the first slide showed the multi-hyphenate gazing off into the distance while getting a final makeup touch-up, the second photo gave fans a full-body look at a quintessential J.Lo outfit: A fitted black, waist-cinching pantsuit that included straight-leg trousers and a short-sleeve jacket with the deepest plunge.

Never one to skimp out on accessories, Lopez added a smattering of gold bracelets and rings, simple hoop earrings, and a stack of necklaces varying in length to up her look’s glitz factor, and she finished the ensemble with sky-high black heels. The actress wore her long caramel hair in voluminous waves with a middle part, and a subtle smoky eye contrasted against a glossy pink lip.

“Caption the last photo ➡️#Throwback 💥 @shotgunweddingmovie tomorrow!!! @primevideo,” Lopez cheekily captioned the dump. 

While J.Lo’s roundup proved that she really can do it all, it comes just a week after she revealed that her life can be a “struggle” at times. “How do I say this? I put my best foot forward as much as I can," Lopez recently told People. "I'm not one to share my angst. I don't feel like that's my life as a performer. You always show the best of you. But I'm a human being like everybody else, and I suffer in silence at times.”

She added that creating her upcoming album, This is Me…Now, has made her rethink what parts of herself she’d like to share with her audience. “I feel like there are some things that need to be said and shared because I think, like you just said, it's like, 'Oh, you have it all together,’” she continued.  “But the truth is, I'm just like anybody else. I struggle at times, and I wonder at times and I doubt at times, and I'm insecure.”

Related Articles
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton’s Business Meets Barbiecore ‘Fit Featured a Winter Outerwear Staple She Wears on Repeat
Anne Hathaway Paris Fashion Week cheetah print
Anne Hathaway Just Revived Her Role as Catwoman in Head-to-Toe Cheetah Print at Paris Fashion Week
Kate Middleton Barbiecore
Kate Middleton's Royal Take on Barbiecore Included Her Signature Coat in Hot Pink
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner's Latest Paris Fashion Week Outfit Featured an Extreme Plunging Corset
Jennifer Aniston Adam Sandler Murder Mystery 2
Here Is Your First Look At Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler in "Murder Mystery 2"
Josh Duhamel
Josh Duhamel Is Ready For His Rom-Com Return
Anne Hathaway in Parisian Chic
Anne Hathaway’s Latest Outfit Included a Newsboy Cap
Kylie Jenner 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Kylie Jenner's Latest Fashion Week Look Included a Gothcore Cut-Out Dress With Giant Buckles
Kate Hudson workout set instagram
Kate Hudson Served Up Major Sweat Sesh Motivation In a Mint Green Bra Top and Matching Joggers
Jennifer Coolidge Solawave Wand
Jennifer Coolidge Is the Latest Celebrity to Call Out This Editor-Approved Face Wand That Smooths Fine Lines
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria's Tiny Bikini Throwback Is the Serotonin Boost We Need Today
Hailey Bieber JNCO Jeans January 2023 New York City
Hailey Bieber Made JNCO Jeans Cool Again In Her Latest Grungy Look
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway's Cozy, Monochromatic Travel Outfit Featured the Most Gigantic Puffer Coat
Dove Cameron Giambattista Valli show
Dove Cameron Ditched Goth Glam for a Gown Fit for a Fairy-Tale Princess
Anya Taylor-Joy Dior Paris Fashion Week
The Neckline on Anya Taylor-Joy’s Corset Could Not Have Plunged Any Deeper
Bella Hadid blue cardigan
Bella Hadid's Latest Quirky Ensemble Included a Calf-Length Cardigan and Bright Yellow Clogs