Jennifer Lopez's Throwback Thursday Look Included a Fitted Pantsuit With the Deepest Plunge

As if Jennifer Lopez doesn’t sport enough awe-worthy ensembles in her day-to-day life, she just threw it back (while resurrecting the throwback Thursday selfie) to showcase one look we may have missed the first time around.

With the Jan. 27 release of Shotgun Wedding (her rom-com with Josh Duhamel) only a day away, Lopez took Thursday as an opportunity to share one last photo roundup from the film’s promotional tour with her 233 million Instagram followers. While the first slide showed the multi-hyphenate gazing off into the distance while getting a final makeup touch-up, the second photo gave fans a full-body look at a quintessential J.Lo outfit: A fitted black, waist-cinching pantsuit that included straight-leg trousers and a short-sleeve jacket with the deepest plunge.

Never one to skimp out on accessories, Lopez added a smattering of gold bracelets and rings, simple hoop earrings, and a stack of necklaces varying in length to up her look’s glitz factor, and she finished the ensemble with sky-high black heels. The actress wore her long caramel hair in voluminous waves with a middle part, and a subtle smoky eye contrasted against a glossy pink lip.

“Caption the last photo ➡️#Throwback 💥 @shotgunweddingmovie tomorrow!!! @primevideo,” Lopez cheekily captioned the dump.

While J.Lo’s roundup proved that she really can do it all, it comes just a week after she revealed that her life can be a “struggle” at times. “How do I say this? I put my best foot forward as much as I can," Lopez recently told People. "I'm not one to share my angst. I don't feel like that's my life as a performer. You always show the best of you. But I'm a human being like everybody else, and I suffer in silence at times.”

She added that creating her upcoming album, This is Me…Now, has made her rethink what parts of herself she’d like to share with her audience. “I feel like there are some things that need to be said and shared because I think, like you just said, it's like, 'Oh, you have it all together,’” she continued. “But the truth is, I'm just like anybody else. I struggle at times, and I wonder at times and I doubt at times, and I'm insecure.”

