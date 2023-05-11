Jennifer Lopez’s Sparkly Three-Piece Set Included the Tiniest Plunging Bra Top

The mother has arrived.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 11, 2023 @ 09:44AM
Jennifer Lopez Premiere The Mother
Photo:

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Jennifer Lopez is never one to shy away from a bold style moment regardless of her whereabouts — whether it be at a funeral or an award show, she’ll make a fashionable arrival with her wardrobe, which is full of plunging necklines and ab-baring outfits. And her latest appearance, unsurprisingly, did not disappoint.

On Wednesday, the pop star stepped out for a special screening of her new Netflix film, The Mother, in Los Angeles. For the event, J. Lo brought the glitz and glam with a custom three-piece Brunello Cucinelli set that featured an itty-bitty, plunging bra top with a matching sparkly beige trench coat that skimmed the floor, as well as a high-waisted maxi skirt in the same sequined-embellished fabric. She finished off her dazzling look with sky-high platform heels, a Tyler Ellis silver box clutch, and Fernando Jorge diamond-encrusted hoop earrings.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Premiere The Mother

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

For glam, Lopez styled her caramel-colored hair in a slicked-back half-up, half-down pony and stuck with her beauty signatures, combining a glossy rosy lip with feathery lashes and a smoky, shimmery eye shadow.

J.Lo's other half, Ben Affleck, joined his wife for her big night, trading in his scumbro style for a sophisticated black three-piece suit teamed with a white button-down shirt and sharp black dress shoes.

Jennifer Lopez

Getty

As of late, J. Lo has been turning her next Netflix blockbuster, The Mother, into a fashion extravaganza. Last week, after wearing a sheer blouse on the Today show and a cozy and luxe monochromatic outfit on the streets of NYC, the star was photographed putting a very glamorous spin on the LBD.

