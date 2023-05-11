Celebrity Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez’s Sparkly Three-Piece Set Included the Tiniest Plunging Bra Top The mother has arrived. By Julia Meehan Julia Meehan Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on May 11, 2023 @ 09:44AM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Jennifer Lopez is never one to shy away from a bold style moment regardless of her whereabouts — whether it be at a funeral or an award show, she’ll make a fashionable arrival with her wardrobe, which is full of plunging necklines and ab-baring outfits. And her latest appearance, unsurprisingly, did not disappoint. On Wednesday, the pop star stepped out for a special screening of her new Netflix film, The Mother, in Los Angeles. For the event, J. Lo brought the glitz and glam with a custom three-piece Brunello Cucinelli set that featured an itty-bitty, plunging bra top with a matching sparkly beige trench coat that skimmed the floor, as well as a high-waisted maxi skirt in the same sequined-embellished fabric. She finished off her dazzling look with sky-high platform heels, a Tyler Ellis silver box clutch, and Fernando Jorge diamond-encrusted hoop earrings. MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images For glam, Lopez styled her caramel-colored hair in a slicked-back half-up, half-down pony and stuck with her beauty signatures, combining a glossy rosy lip with feathery lashes and a smoky, shimmery eye shadow. Jennifer Lopez's 2023 Met Gala Look Was Both Sexy and Regal J.Lo's other half, Ben Affleck, joined his wife for her big night, trading in his scumbro style for a sophisticated black three-piece suit teamed with a white button-down shirt and sharp black dress shoes. Getty As of late, J. Lo has been turning her next Netflix blockbuster, The Mother, into a fashion extravaganza. Last week, after wearing a sheer blouse on the Today show and a cozy and luxe monochromatic outfit on the streets of NYC, the star was photographed putting a very glamorous spin on the LBD.