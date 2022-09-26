Jennifer Lopez Stars as an Assassin in New Trailer for 'The Mother'

Jennifer Lopez is ready to dip her toes into the action scene with her new Netflix thriller, The Mother — and the film’s first-look preview proved she’s more than fit for the job.

In the official trailer teaser, which was released Saturday during Netflix’s TUDUM fan event, fans saw JLo as a killer assassin who comes out of hiding to protect the estranged daughter she gave up years before. Directed by Niki Caro, the film also stars Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid’s Tale), Paul Raci (Sound of Metal), and Gael Garcia Bernal (Mozart in the Jungle).

The trailer starts with the Hustlers star living in a remote arctic locale where she spends her days training outdoors and sharpening her shooting skills. “She needs protection right now," Lopez then says of her daughter’s kidnapping, which is shown halfway through the clip. "You saw what was out there. It's going to keep coming. If there's trouble, come find me.” Naturally, car chases, shootouts, and action stunts subsequently ensue.

This isn’t the first glimpse we’ve seen of Lopez’s new film. Earlier this year, Jennifer shared a short preview showcasing her character on set as part of Netflix's annual slate preview. “Sneak a peek at #TheMother ... coming soon to @netflix! #NetflixMovies2022 @NetflixFilm,” she captioned the post.

The Mother is set to hit the streaming platform in May 2023.

