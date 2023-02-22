Jennifer Lopez Just Paired a $38,450 Bag With One of 2020's Biggest (and Comfiest) Trends

Despite indications that post-pandemic style will continue to lean towards going-out looks — a swingback from years of staying in — I have no real desire to retire the sweatsuits I accumulated during that time (and, to be frank, continue to purchase). But also, I want some vindication, a sign that I’m not the only one who still prefers to grab coffee in comfies — and this week, Jennifer Lopez gave me that confirmation, making it clear that one of the decade’s biggest trends isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

The singer, actress, beauty mogul, and Ben Affleck side-eyer stepped out in Los Angeles in an all-brown ensemble, pairing her Birkin and Brunello Cucinelli boots with a matching sweat set. She was giving us high-low, designer and designed for comfort. And while I might not be able to recreate the entire look — I don’t have a $38,450 loan and Hermès contact — I can grab her sweat set, which just so happens to be from a brand that’s become a celebrity staple.

Heavyweight Puddle Pant

Les Tien

Shop now: $154; lestien.com

Heavyweight Crop Crew

Les Tien

Shop now: $195; lestien.com

Les Tien is a luxury loungewear brand that values both comfort and quality — evident in its hand-crafted, 100-percent cotton fabrics and gold-plated detailing. When J.Lo wore the brand this week, she opted for its cropped crewneck sweatshirt and wide-leg sweatpants, the latter of which she’s been seen rocking in all three of its colors: black, ivory, and the sold-out almond. And Lopez isn’t alone — Les Tien has quickly become one of the most under-the-radar, celebrity-loved loungewear brands, worn by everyone from Gigi Hadid to Sarah Jessica Parker, who's been spotted in the brand’s sweats on more than one occasion.

Though the Les Tien might be at a higher price point, InStyle writer Laura Reilly noted that the sweats are “totally worth it,” explaining that, “Les Tiens' thickness insulates while retaining cotton's signature breathability…[feeling] like a soft, fibrous cocoon I could step into and disappear forever.” But beyond the comfort, she also was obsessed with the “particularly flattering” fit, which she said makes the sweats look, “downright luxurious.” 

If you’re looking to elevate your wardrobe while still keeping things casual and comfortable, take a note from Jennifer Lopez and grab Les Tien’s celebrity-loved sweatpants and crewneck.

